UNION COUNTY — The Next Two Week’s Athletic Events in Union County (Monday, April 2-Friday, April 14).

Monday, April 2

— UCHS JV Baseball vs Broome (Timken) 4:30 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity vs. Broom (Timken) 7 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Sofball NMB Tournament (Time to be determined)

— Sims Middle Baseball vs. Broome (Timken) 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 3

— UCHS JV Baseball vs. Broome (Broome) 4:30 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Baseball vs. Broome (Broome) 7 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Softball NMB Tournament (Time to be determined)

— Sims Middle Baseball vs. Broome (Broome) 2 p.m.

Monday, April 9

— UCHS Varsity Tennis vs. Gaffney (UCHS) 5 p.m.

— UCHS JV Boys Soccer vs. York (UCHS) 5:30 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Boys Soccer vs. York (UCHS) 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 10

— UCHS JV Baseball vs. Greer (Greer) 5 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Baseball vs. Greer (Greer) 7:30 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Softball vs. Greer (Timken) 6 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Tennis vs. Woodruff (UCHS) 5 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Golf vs. Clinton/Broome (Heddles) 4:20 p.m.

— UCHS JV Girls Soccer vs. Eastside (Make up 3/12) (UCHS) 6 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Girls Soccer vs. Eastside (Make up 3/12) (UCHS) 7:30 p.m.

— Sims Middle Baseball vs. Dorman (Dorman) 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 11

— UCHS JV Baseball vs. Mauldin (Timken) 5 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Baseball vs. Mauldin (Timken) 7:30 p.m.

— UCHS JV Girls Soccer vs. Newberry (UCHS) 5:30 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Girls Soccer vs. Newberry (UCHS) 7:15 p.m.

— UCHS JV Softball vs. Chapin (Chapin) 5:30 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Tennis vs. Blue Ridge (Blue Ridge) 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 12

— UCHS Varsity Track vs. Laurens (Laurens) 5 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Tennis vs. Woodruff (Woodruff) 5 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Golf vs. Chester (Chester) 4:20 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Girls Soccer vs. Blue Ridge (Blue Ridge) 5:30 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Boys Soccer vs. Blue Ridge (Blue Ridge) 7:15 p.m.

— Sims Middle Baseball vs. Dorman (Timken) 5 p.m.

Friday, April 13

— UCHS JV Baseball vs. Greer (Timken) 5 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Baseball vs. Greer (Timken) 7:30 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Softball vs. Greer (Greer) 6 p.m.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_UCHS-YJ-15.jpg https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_web1_SimsTigerPaw2_whitebg-1-1-1-10.jpg