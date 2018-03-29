Image courtesy of Union County School District The Union County School District will hold a "Battle Of The Books" this Friday (March 30) from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Image courtesy of Union County School District The Union County School District will hold a "Battle Of The Books" this Friday (March 30) from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

LOCKHART — A “Battle Of The Books” will be held this Friday at Lockhart Schools between teams of elementary and middle school students who have prepared for it by reading and discussing the books selected for the competition.

Barbara Palmer, Coordinator of Teacher Quality and Gifted and Talented Programs, said Tuesday that Battle Of The Books is an annual competition of teams representing the school district’s elementary and middle schools. The student teams read the books selected for the program and are tested on their knowledge of them at the competition.

“The students at each school form a team composed of up to six members and an alternate,” Palmer said. “They read ten books that are chosen by a committee of media specialists. They read the books and discuss them, so it’s like a book club.

“Next we come together as a district for our Battle of the Books,” Palmer said. “They (the teams) are given questions to answer in the preliminary rounds. The winners of the preliminary rounds then go to final competition. The winning team of the competition receives the trophy.”

Palmer said all of the district’s elementary and middle schools — Buffalo Elementary, Foster Park Elementary, Monarch Elementary, Jonesville Elementary/Middle, Lockhart Elementary/Middle, and Sims Middle — are represented in the competition. She said that all the schools are each represented by one team except for Sims which is represented by two.

Books

A total of 16 books were selected for the competition, some of them for the elementary school students, some of them for the middle school students, and some for both.

Elementary

The 10 books for the elementary school students are:

1. All the Answers by Kate Messner

2. Bayou Magic by Jewell Parker Rhodes

3. Bud, Not Buddy by Christopher Paul Curtis

4. Crenshaw by Katherine Applegate

5. A Handful of Stars by Cynthia Lord

6. The Old Willis Place by Mary Downing Hahn

7. Pictures of Hollis Woods by Patricia Reilly Giff

8. Serafina and the Black Cloak by Robert Beatty

9. Shiloh by Phyllis Reynolds Naylor

10. Waiting for the Magic by Patricia MacLachlan

Middle

The 10 books for the middle school students are:

1. Bayou Magic by Jewell Parker Rhodes

2. The BFG by Roald Dahl

3. Bud, Not Buddy by Christopher Paul Curtis

4. Chomp by Carl Hiassen

5. The Old Willis Place by Mary Downing Hahn

6. Serafina and the Black Cloak by Robert Beatty

7. Terror at Bottle Creek by Watt Key

8. The War that Saved My Life by Kimberly Bradley

9. Wonder by R.J. Palacio

10. The Worst Class Trip Ever by Dave Barry

Friday’s competition will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a welcome and review of the rules. It will be followed by the “Preliminary Battles” at 9 a.m. which will continue until 11 a.m. when the “Elementary Level Championship” will be held followed by the “Middle Level Championship” at 11:30 a.m.

Students tested about books they’ve read

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

