MFD Color to 5K Run/Walk May 5

MONARCH — A local fire department is asking for the public’s help in raising funds for training and equipment by sponsoring or contributing to its annual run/walk fundraiser.

The Monarch Fire Department will hold its 5th annual MFD Color to 5K Run/Walk and Festival at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 5. The event, which will involve participating runners and walkers following a route through the Monarch Community and into the countryside, will begin at the Monarch Fire Station.

A flyer advertising the Run/Walk describes it “as a great way to get your family and friends involved in a fun and healthy event that will be helping Monarch Fire Department to pay the expenses for training, fire equipment (to keep our men safe), and the upkeep of the trucks.”

The flyer asks the public to help the department “in this valuable endeavor” with sponsorships and lists the following levels of sponsorship and what sponsors receive in return:

• Corporate — $1,500

Business’ logo/name on the front of the shirts, mentioned during the event, a sign with the business’ name on it at the beginning/end, and at a color station, vendor spot (if wanted), and six runners.

• Platinum — $750

Business’ logo/name on the back of the shirts, a sign with the business’ name on it at the beginning/end, and at a color station, vendor spot (if wanted), and four runners.

• Gold — $250

Business’ logo/name on the back of the shirts, vendor spot (if wanted), and two runners.

• Silver — $100

Business’ logo/name on the back of the shirts and a vendor spot.

• Bronze — $50

Business’ name on shirt

For those unable to make financial donation through their company or as an individual, the flyer asks that they “please consider making a smaller contribution that can be given out as a raffle prize” for a raffle that will be held immediately after the race.

The flyer also states that “we also need water that can be given to the runners before, during and after the race in order to make this event a continued and highly anticipated race.”

Participants

The fire department is also looking for persons willing to participate in the event as runners and walkers. Those interested in doing so are asked to fill out the registration form for the event, providing the following information:

• Name

• Phone number

• Address

• Email

• T-Shirt size

• Whether they will be running as an individual or in a group of 10 or more.

The form also includes a waiver of release.

Persons wanting to participate must mail in the form along with a check for the registration fee to Monarch Fire Department, 1508 Lockhart Highway, Union, SC 29379.

To obtain a registration form and/or for more information contact Melissa Flood at 426-0888 or Amber Ivey at 466-5393 or email monarchfd@live.com.

Sponsors, participants sought for fundraiser