Search for new coach to begin

UNION COUNTY — The Union County School District’s search for Bradley Adams’ successor as Union County High School head football coach will begin immediately according to District Superintendent Dr. William Roach.

Adams, who was appointed head football coach and athletic director at Union County High School in 2016, is leaving to become head football coach at Woodruff High School. His appointment as head football coach at Woodruff High was announced during a press conference at the school this morning. He is succeeding Trey Elder who left Woodruff last month to become offensive coordinator at North Greenville University.

In response to the announcement that Adams was leaving the district, Roach issued the following statement thanking him for his service.

“The Union County School District would like to take this opportunity to thank Coach Bradley Adams for all that he has done for Union County Schools and the Union County football program,” Roach said. “Coach Adams has done a great deal to help our student-athletes grow both physically and personally. We hate to see Coach Adams leave Union County Schools, but feel that our program is headed in the right direction.”

Roach said that the district “will begin our search for our next football coach immediately.”

Until a new head coach is in place, Roach said that “Coach Bryan Robinson, one of our current assistants, will serve as the Interim Coach.”

In searching for a new head coach, Roach said that “we are committed first and foremost to providing the best coach we can for our student-athletes and our community and look forward to working together to take our program to the next level.“

Adams thanked for service at UCHS

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

