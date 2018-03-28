Adams leaving Union County High School

Courtesy photo After two years as the school’s head football coach and athletic director, Bradley Adams is leaving Union County High School to become head coach at Woodruff High School. Courtesy photo After two years as the school’s head football coach and athletic director, Bradley Adams is leaving Union County High School to become head coach at Woodruff High School.

UNION COUNTY — Union County High School will be looking for a new head football coach and athletic director, as this morning Bradley Adams will be named the new head coach at Woodruff High School. Adams, who has served as the head coach and athletic director for the last two years at UCHS, will replace Trey Elder at Woodruff. Elder left Woodruff last month to become offensive coordinator at North Greenville University.

Adams met with UCHS players on Wednesday morning to inform them of his decision.

In Adams’ tenure at UCHS the Jackets won the region 2 AAAA title in his first year and posted a 2-9 season record in his second year. Adams came to UCHS from Georgetown High School where he served as their head coach.

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at tylers1400@gmail.com.

