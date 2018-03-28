Civitan’s Pancake Day draws 450

Charles Warner | The Union Times Civitan Modest Keenan (left) and volunteer Bill Graham (right) prepare a tray full of sausage to serve during the Union Civitan Club’s annual Pancake Day last Thursday at Mon Aetna Baptist Church. The Civitan Club holds the event each year, serving pancakes, sausage, and bacon to the public for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The funds raised at the event are used by the Civitans to support local programs such as Special Olympics and developmental disabilities. Charles Warner | The Union Times Civitan Modest Keenan (left) and volunteer Bill Graham (right) prepare a tray full of sausage to serve during the Union Civitan Club’s annual Pancake Day last Thursday at Mon Aetna Baptist Church. The Civitan Club holds the event each year, serving pancakes, sausage, and bacon to the public for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The funds raised at the event are used by the Civitans to support local programs such as Special Olympics and developmental disabilities. Charles Warner | The Union Times The tables filled up rapidly at Mon Aetna Baptist Church Thursday morning during the Union Civitan Club’s annual Pancake Day. Approximately 450 people turned out for the event to dine on the pancakes, sausage and bacon served by the Civitans at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Pancake Day is an annual fundraiser of the Union Civitan Club which uses the funds raised to support local programs such as Special Olympics and developmental disabilities. Charles Warner | The Union Times The tables filled up rapidly at Mon Aetna Baptist Church Thursday morning during the Union Civitan Club’s annual Pancake Day. Approximately 450 people turned out for the event to dine on the pancakes, sausage and bacon served by the Civitans at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Pancake Day is an annual fundraiser of the Union Civitan Club which uses the funds raised to support local programs such as Special Olympics and developmental disabilities. Charles Warner | The Union Times Civitan Deb Belk (sitting) takes the ticket from one customer as others make their way toward the serving line to enjoy some pancakes, sausage, and bacon served up Thursday morning during Pancake Day. The event is an annual fundraiser of the Union Civitan Club whose members serve up meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Approximately 450 people dined at Pancake Day and the funds raised will be used by the Civitans to support local programs such as Special Olympics and developmental disabilities. Charles Warner | The Union Times Civitan Deb Belk (sitting) takes the ticket from one customer as others make their way toward the serving line to enjoy some pancakes, sausage, and bacon served up Thursday morning during Pancake Day. The event is an annual fundraiser of the Union Civitan Club whose members serve up meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Approximately 450 people dined at Pancake Day and the funds raised will be used by the Civitans to support local programs such as Special Olympics and developmental disabilities. Charles Warner | The Union Times Civitan Becky Cobb and volunteer Torance Inman serve up breakfast to some customers last Thursday during the Union Civitan Club’s Pancake Day at Mon Aetna Baptist Church. Pancake Day is an annual fundraiser of the Civitans who serve up pancakes, sausage, and bacon for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Approximately 450 people dined at this year’s Pancake Day. The Civitans use the funds raised by Pancake Day to support local programs such as Special Olympics and developmental disabilities. Charles Warner | The Union Times Civitan Becky Cobb and volunteer Torance Inman serve up breakfast to some customers last Thursday during the Union Civitan Club’s Pancake Day at Mon Aetna Baptist Church. Pancake Day is an annual fundraiser of the Civitans who serve up pancakes, sausage, and bacon for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Approximately 450 people dined at this year’s Pancake Day. The Civitans use the funds raised by Pancake Day to support local programs such as Special Olympics and developmental disabilities.

MONARCH — Whether they ate breakfast or lunch or dinner or all three the people who dined at the Union Civitan Club’s annual Pancake Day enjoyed a meal that included pancakes, sausage, bacon, and helping others help others.

Each year the Union Civitan Club holds Pancake Day at Mon Aetna Baptist Church, serving up plates full of pancakes, sausage, and bacon along with milk, orange juice, coffee, and, this year, for the first time, tea. The Civitans serve up this tasty menu at breakfast, lunch, and dinner, giving the public the opportunity dine at any of those times or, if they’ve really got a taste for what’s being served, at all of them.

Pancake Day serves as the club’s main fundraiser of the year. The Civitans use the funds raised on Pancake Day and through other fundraisers to support a number of local programs including Special Olympics and developmental disabilities.

Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair and Treasurer Becky Cobb reported Tuesday that approximately 450 people were served during Pancake Day including 155 at breakfast, 91 at lunch, and 144 at dinner. The number of those served included 64 people served between breakfast and lunch courtesy of Mon Aetna Baptist Church.

Cobb said that Mon Aetna operates a very active food bank, distributing food to the needy on Thursdays. She said the church asked if those receiving food from the food bank could also receive meals from the Civitans. Cobb said the club agreed and the church provided tickets to those attending Thursday’s food bank distribution, enabling them to get a meal from the Civitans. She and Sinclair said that while the church offered to pay for the full price for those meals, the club is going to share the cost with it in gratitude for Mon Aetna allowing them to use its kitchen and social hall for Pancake Day.

Cobb said that Thursday’s Pancake Day was very successful, taking in approximately $4,500, though she said she expects that sum to increase as more funds from sponsors and others comes in. She said that when costs are figured in this year’s Pancake Day generated an estimated profit of $3,500-3,700 or nearly a thousand dollars more that the $2,800 in profit generated by the 2017 Pancake Day.

Cobb and Sinclair thanked all the businesses and other organizations that enabled the Civitans to hold Pancake Day, including Mon Aetna for the use of its kitchen and social hall; the Fairview Diner for preparing the sausage and bacon served up at the beginning of the day; and Midway BBQ which provided the sausage free of charge and the bacon at a reduced price that the Civitans cooked and serve up during the rest of the day. They also thanked Walmart, Save-a-lot, and Bi-Lo for providing the club with gift cards they used to buy other supplies they needed for Pancake Day.

They offered a special thanks to the people of Union County for their support the club and Pancake Day, pointing out that Union County residents have never failed to come out and support the event.

Sponsors

Thursday’s Pancake Day was supported by the following sponsors.

Platinum Plus Sponsors

• Fairview Diner

• Mon-Aetna Baptist Church

• Midway BBQ

• M. Larry Craine/Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC

• Sailor’s Asphalt

• The Union Times

• Union County News

• WBCU Radio

Platinum Sponsors

• Arthur State Bank

• Barbara Rippy

• Bi-Lo

• Brian Tolbert — State Farm Ins.

• Dr. Gary Horvath, Specialist in Orthodontics

• Holcombe Funeral Home

• Keenan’s Touch of Class

• Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

• Mayor Harold Thompson/City Council

• Mike Anthony — SC House Rep. Dist. 42

• Sailor’s Asphalt

• Sam’s Club

• Save-a-Lot

• Sonoco Plastics

• Supervisor Frank Hart/County Council

• Union Wal-Mart

• Union County Commission Alcohol Drug Abuse

• Union County Clerk of Court — Melanie Lawson

• Union County Magistrate — Kevin & Lisa Morrow

• Union Driving Academy — Tom Adamo

• USC Union — Dean John Catalano

Gold Sponsors

• Allstate Insurance and Staff

• Buffalo Seafood House LLC

• Dairi-O/Jeff Littlejohn

• Founders Federal Credit Union

• Graham’s Flowers/Mike & Cindy Sanders

• Holcombe Cemeteries

• H&R Block — Bob Holley

• Inn at Merridan

• Kingsmore Construction Co.

• Lewis Funeral Home — Scott, Angela & Family

• State Farm Ins. — Ashley Turner, Agent

• State Farm Ins. — Letha King, Agent

• Stacy’s Custom Framing, Floral & Decorating — Stacy Gibson

• The Diamaduros Law Firm

• TC’s Jewelers — Ken & Teresa West

• Union County Chamber of Commerce

• Union Lion’s Club

• Union Family Pharmacy/Casey Chapman

• Woodmen Life Insurance — Paul Winters

• Wells Fargo Union Mgr. Cheryl Lawson

• YMCA — April Hall CEO

Silver Sponsors

• Andy’s of Buffalo

• All & Frost, LLC — Attorneys

• Austin Rehab of Union

• CashWell Consumer Loans

• Charles Whitaker, PE Land Surveyor

• Coleman Upholstery

• Dr. Richard Poole, O.D. P.A.

• Economy Office Supply — Jane Crocker

• ELB Loans

• Fat Sam’s — Scott Cobb

• Farmers Home Furniture

• Greer’s Wrecker — Paul Greer

• Harris Electrical Contractors, Inc.

• Henderson Plumbing

• John M. Baarcke, D.M.D.

• Keepsake Jewelers/Philipp and Anna Lemons

• Liberty Tax Service

• M. Brown Fant, Jr. CPS

• Martin House Enterprises

• Nonie’s Boutique, Gifts & Custom Frame Shoppe — Tonya & Kenny Proctor

• Oscar’s — Oscar Gist

• Paradise Home Center

• Roberts Accounting

• Shane & Kacie Petrie

• Sheriff David Taylor & Union County Sheriff’s Office

• Smith’s Jewelry — Beth Smith Justice and Family

• Something Special — Harriett Bruce

• South State Bank

• Sunset Tan & Cutting Edge Salon

• The Best of Me Salon & Spa — Heather Loftis and Cheryl Arrowood

• The Crocker Insurance Group

• Tire & Auto Service Center of Union

• Union County Arts Council

• Union County Treasurer — Dianne Wilkins

• Union Elks Lounge

• Upstate Medical Supply

• Valentine Family — Brad, Brooke, Abbie & Carson

• Wade’s Employment Agency

• Walker’s Bantam Chef

• Wicks Locksmith, LLC

Event turns a profit of up to $3,700

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

