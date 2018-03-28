Bantams fall to Pioneers 11-1

Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam CJ Grant takes off from home plate as the Pioneers catcher prepares to try and stop him during one of two games Saturday pitting the USC Union Bantams against the Spartanburg Methodist College Pioneers. The games were played at the Timken Sports Complex and in both the Bantams came up short against the Pioneers 11-1. Two games scheduled for Sunday were rained out and will be played April 24. Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam CJ Grant takes off from home plate as the Pioneers catcher prepares to try and stop him during one of two games Saturday pitting the USC Union Bantams against the Spartanburg Methodist College Pioneers. The games were played at the Timken Sports Complex and in both the Bantams came up short against the Pioneers 11-1. Two games scheduled for Sunday were rained out and will be played April 24. Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam Dez Goode (foreground) steps off of first base to prepare to run to second base as Bantam Gavin Causey steps off of second to prepare to run to third during the second of two games between the USC Union Bantams and the Spartanburg Methodist College Pioneers this past Saturday. The Bantams fell to the Pioneers 11-1 in both games at the Timken Sports Complex. Two more games were scheduled to be played Sunday were rained out and were rescheduled for April 24. Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam Dez Goode (foreground) steps off of first base to prepare to run to second base as Bantam Gavin Causey steps off of second to prepare to run to third during the second of two games between the USC Union Bantams and the Spartanburg Methodist College Pioneers this past Saturday. The Bantams fell to the Pioneers 11-1 in both games at the Timken Sports Complex. Two more games were scheduled to be played Sunday were rained out and were rescheduled for April 24. Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam John Steven Trammell prepares to send one across the plate during the second of two games played by the USC Union Bantams Saturday afternoon at the Timken Sports Complex. The Bantams played two games against the Spartanburg Methodist College Pioneers, losing both by a score of 11-1. Two more games between the Bantams and the Pioneers were scheduled for Sunday, but were rained out and will be made up April 24. Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam John Steven Trammell prepares to send one across the plate during the second of two games played by the USC Union Bantams Saturday afternoon at the Timken Sports Complex. The Bantams played two games against the Spartanburg Methodist College Pioneers, losing both by a score of 11-1. Two more games between the Bantams and the Pioneers were scheduled for Sunday, but were rained out and will be made up April 24. Charles Warner | The Union Times Even though there’s a Pioneer nearby, Bantam Gavin Causey steps off second base to run to third during Saturday’s game at Timken Sports Complex. The USC Union Bantams took on the Spartanburg Methodist College Pioneers in two games on Saturday, losing both 11-1. Rain forced the cancellation of two more games between the Bantams and the Pioneers scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Those games will be made up April 24. Charles Warner | The Union Times Even though there’s a Pioneer nearby, Bantam Gavin Causey steps off second base to run to third during Saturday’s game at Timken Sports Complex. The USC Union Bantams took on the Spartanburg Methodist College Pioneers in two games on Saturday, losing both 11-1. Rain forced the cancellation of two more games between the Bantams and the Pioneers scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Those games will be made up April 24.

UNION — The second of two sets of games between the USC Union Bantams and the Spartanburg Methodist College Pioneers was rained out Sunday, just one day after the Bantams fell to the Pioneers in both games of the first set.

Coach Jap Worthy said Monday that the Bantams lost 11-1 to the Pioneers in both of Saturday’s games. He attributed the Bantams’ defeat to a combination of mistakes by the team and the level of talent possessed by the Pioneers.

“We got outplayed, we made many mistakes,” Worthy said. “We had no offense and we made plenty of errors.

“We’re playing some of the top talent in the nation,” he said. “We’re just trying to compete.”

Worthy said the games that were rained out on Sunday will be played Tuesday, April 24. He said those games will be played at Spartanurg Methodist College at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Bantam Baseball Schedule

March

• Friday, March 30 at 1 p.m. EDT* at USC Lancaster

• Friday, March 30 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* at USC Lancaster

• Saturday, March 31 at 12 p.m. EDT* at USC Lancaster

April

• Tuesday, April 3 at 3 p.m. EDT at Surry Community College

• Wednesday, April 4 at 1 p.m. EDT vs. Limestone JV

• Wednesday, April 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT vs. Limestone JV

• Saturday, April 7 at 1 p.m. EDT* at Louisburg College

• Saturday, April 7 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* at Louisburg College

• Sunday, April 8 TBA* at Louisburg College

• Tuesday, April 10 at 2 p.m. EDT* at Roane State Community College

• Tuesday, April 10 at 4 p.m. EDT* at Roane State Community College

• Saturday, April 14 at 1 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Salkehatchie

• Saturday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Salkehatchie

• Sunday, April 15 at 12 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Salkehatchie

* Conference event

For the results of this week’s games and for more about the Bantams and Union County’s other athletic teams see upcoming editions of The Union Times and on our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam CJ Grant takes off from home plate as the Pioneers catcher prepares to try and stop him during one of two games Saturday pitting the USC Union Bantams against the Spartanburg Methodist College Pioneers. The games were played at the Timken Sports Complex and in both the Bantams came up short against the Pioneers 11-1. Two games scheduled for Sunday were rained out and will be played April 24. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_3143.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam CJ Grant takes off from home plate as the Pioneers catcher prepares to try and stop him during one of two games Saturday pitting the USC Union Bantams against the Spartanburg Methodist College Pioneers. The games were played at the Timken Sports Complex and in both the Bantams came up short against the Pioneers 11-1. Two games scheduled for Sunday were rained out and will be played April 24. Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam Dez Goode (foreground) steps off of first base to prepare to run to second base as Bantam Gavin Causey steps off of second to prepare to run to third during the second of two games between the USC Union Bantams and the Spartanburg Methodist College Pioneers this past Saturday. The Bantams fell to the Pioneers 11-1 in both games at the Timken Sports Complex. Two more games were scheduled to be played Sunday were rained out and were rescheduled for April 24. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_3145.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam Dez Goode (foreground) steps off of first base to prepare to run to second base as Bantam Gavin Causey steps off of second to prepare to run to third during the second of two games between the USC Union Bantams and the Spartanburg Methodist College Pioneers this past Saturday. The Bantams fell to the Pioneers 11-1 in both games at the Timken Sports Complex. Two more games were scheduled to be played Sunday were rained out and were rescheduled for April 24. Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam John Steven Trammell prepares to send one across the plate during the second of two games played by the USC Union Bantams Saturday afternoon at the Timken Sports Complex. The Bantams played two games against the Spartanburg Methodist College Pioneers, losing both by a score of 11-1. Two more games between the Bantams and the Pioneers were scheduled for Sunday, but were rained out and will be made up April 24. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_3150.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam John Steven Trammell prepares to send one across the plate during the second of two games played by the USC Union Bantams Saturday afternoon at the Timken Sports Complex. The Bantams played two games against the Spartanburg Methodist College Pioneers, losing both by a score of 11-1. Two more games between the Bantams and the Pioneers were scheduled for Sunday, but were rained out and will be made up April 24. Charles Warner | The Union Times Even though there’s a Pioneer nearby, Bantam Gavin Causey steps off second base to run to third during Saturday’s game at Timken Sports Complex. The USC Union Bantams took on the Spartanburg Methodist College Pioneers in two games on Saturday, losing both 11-1. Rain forced the cancellation of two more games between the Bantams and the Pioneers scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Those games will be made up April 24. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_3141.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Even though there’s a Pioneer nearby, Bantam Gavin Causey steps off second base to run to third during Saturday’s game at Timken Sports Complex. The USC Union Bantams took on the Spartanburg Methodist College Pioneers in two games on Saturday, losing both 11-1. Rain forced the cancellation of two more games between the Bantams and the Pioneers scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Those games will be made up April 24.

Rained out games to be played April 24

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.