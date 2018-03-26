Image courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School will hold a “McTeacher’s Night” fundraiser on Tuesday, March 27 from 5-8 p.m. at McDonald’s. The school will receive 15 percent of the proceeds from all drive-thru and dine-in sales during that time. MES teachers will also be selling cookies and collecting donations at the restaurant during that time. Image courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School will hold a “McTeacher’s Night” fundraiser on Tuesday, March 27 from 5-8 p.m. at McDonald’s. The school will receive 15 percent of the proceeds from all drive-thru and dine-in sales during that time. MES teachers will also be selling cookies and collecting donations at the restaurant during that time.

UNION — If you dine at the Union McDonald’s this Tuesday between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. you’ll not only get to enjoy some classic and tasty fast food you’ll also get to help out a local school.

Monarch Elementary School will be holding “McTeacher’s Night” at McDonald’s from 5-8 p.m. and is inviting the public to join the school’s faculty and staff, students and their families for a “night of food, friends, family and fun.”

A flyer publicizing the event states that the goal of McTeacher’s Night is to “support our school” and those who dine at McDonald’s from 5-8 p.m. this coming Tuesday will be doing just that with every purchase they make. That’s because the school will be receiving 15 percent of the proceeds of all drive-thru and dine-in sales make during that time.

In addition to it shares of the sale made during that time, the flyer states that MES teachers will be in the restaurant dining room selling cookies and collecting donations.

The flyer reminds MES students to not forget to bring the tickets they receive from their teachers for McTeacher’s Night to McDonald’s that evening. It states that the class with the highest participation during McTeacher’s Night will receive a “Happy Meal Party.”

Now that sounds like a prize worth playing for, but even if you’re not a student at Monarch Elementary School and therefore ineligible to win yourself a Happy Meal Party, that doesn’t mean you won’t get a prize if you take part in McTeacher’s Night. The prize you receive is the satisfaction of knowing that you are helping a great educational institution continue to help educate the children of our community.

Helping children receive a quality education. That’s the greatest prize of them all and you can win that prize this Tuesday at McDonald’s during McTeacher’s Night.

Image courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School will hold a “McTeacher’s Night” fundraiser on Tuesday, March 27 from 5-8 p.m. at McDonald’s. The school will receive 15 percent of the proceeds from all drive-thru and dine-in sales during that time. MES teachers will also be selling cookies and collecting donations at the restaurant during that time. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_McTeachers.jpg Image courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School will hold a “McTeacher’s Night” fundraiser on Tuesday, March 27 from 5-8 p.m. at McDonald’s. The school will receive 15 percent of the proceeds from all drive-thru and dine-in sales during that time. MES teachers will also be selling cookies and collecting donations at the restaurant during that time.

MES holding fundraiser on Tuesday

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.