Young artists receive recognition

Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Sims Middle School student Alezha Seter won 1st Place in the 6th, 7th & 8th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Sims Middle School student Alezha Seter won 1st Place in the 6th, 7th & 8th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student Jamal Wallington won 1st Place in the 11th & 12th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student Jamal Wallington won 1st Place in the 11th & 12th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student Jordan Vaughn won 1st Place in the 9th & 10th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student Jordan Vaughn won 1st Place in the 9th & 10th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student Anna Patterson won 2nd Place in the 11th & 12th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student Anna Patterson won 2nd Place in the 11th & 12th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show.

UNION — The artistic achievements some of very talented young people were recognized Thursday during the Union County Art Council’s annual Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony.

The show, which runs through April 10, features a total of 50 works by middle and high school students from Lockhart Middle School, Jonesville Middle School, Sims Middle School, Union County High School, and Union Christian Day School. The students worked in a variety of mediums including collage, colored pencil, acrylic, oil pastel, mixed media, watercolor, ink printing, sharpie, and block printing to express their creativity, imagination, and artistic ability.

As part of the show, a Reception and Awards Ceremony is held at the UCAC Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union where the students’ works are on display. While on display, the students’ work are judged and the results announced during the Awards Ceremony portion of the evening.

UCAC Director Amber Ivey said the following students from the following schools won in the following categories:

Dakota Prince — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School — Honorable Mention 6th, 7th & 8th grades

Damien Collins — Lockhart Elementary/Middle School — 3rd Place 6th, 7th & 8th grades

Elaine Lee — Sims Middle School — 2nd Place 6th, 7th & 8th grades

Alezha Seter — Sims Middle School —1st Place 6th, 7th & 8th grades

Lauren Becknell — Union County High School — Honorable Mention 9th & 10th grades

Sarah Phillips — Union County High School — 3rd Place 9th & 10th grades

Rachel Clevenger — Union County High School — 2nd Place 9th & 10th grades

Jordan Vaughn — Union County High School — 1st Place 9th & 10th grades

Peyton Threadgill — Union County High School — Honorable Mention 11th & 12th grades

Brittany Fullbright — Union County High School — 3rd Place 11th & 12th grades

Anna Patterson — Union County High School — 2nd Place 11th & 12th grades

Jamal Wallington — Union County High School — 1st Place 11th & 12th grades

MaryMichael Belue — Union County High School — Best In Show

Ivey said that more than 60 people attended Thursday’s reception.

The Middle and High School Youth Art Show continues through April 10 and will be succeeded on April 12 by the Elementary Youth Art Show which will be feature works of art by students from local elementary schools.

Both art shows are sponsored by Gestamp.

For more about the Youth Art Shows and other activities at the Union County Arts Council call Amber Ivey at 864-429-2817.

Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Sims Middle School student Alezha Seter won 1st Place in the 6th, 7th & 8th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_1st-Alezha-Seter.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Sims Middle School student Alezha Seter won 1st Place in the 6th, 7th & 8th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student Jamal Wallington won 1st Place in the 11th & 12th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_1st-Jamal-Wallington.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student Jamal Wallington won 1st Place in the 11th & 12th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student Jordan Vaughn won 1st Place in the 9th & 10th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_1st-Jordan-Vaughn.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student Jordan Vaughn won 1st Place in the 9th & 10th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student Anna Patterson won 2nd Place in the 11th & 12th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_2nd-Anna-Patterson.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student Anna Patterson won 2nd Place in the 11th & 12th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Sims Middle School student Elaine Lee won 2nd Place in the 6th, 7th & 8th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_2nd-Elaine-Lee.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Sims Middle School student Elaine Lee won 2nd Place in the 6th, 7th & 8th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student Rachel Clevenger won 2nd Place in the 9th & 10th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_2nd-Rachel-Clevenger.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student Rachel Clevenger won 2nd Place in the 9th & 10th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student Brittany Fullbright won 3rd Place in the 11th & 12th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_3rd-Brittany-Fullbright.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student Brittany Fullbright won 3rd Place in the 11th & 12th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Lockhart Elementary/Middle School Damien Collins won 3rd Place in the 6th, 7th & 8th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_3rd-Damien-Collins.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Lockhart Elementary/Middle School Damien Collins won 3rd Place in the 6th, 7th & 8th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student Sarah Phillips won 3rd Place in the 9th & 10th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_3rd-Sarah-Phillips.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student Sarah Phillips won 3rd Place in the 9th & 10th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Jonesville Elementary/Middle School student Dakota Prince won Honorable Mention in the 6th, 7th & 8th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_HM-Dakota-Prince.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Jonesville Elementary/Middle School student Dakota Prince won Honorable Mention in the 6th, 7th & 8th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student Lauren Becknell won Honorable Mention in the 9th & 10th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_HM-Lauren-Becknell.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student Lauren Becknell won Honorable Mention in the 9th & 10th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council

This painting by Union County High School student Peyton Threadgill won Honorable Mention 11th & 12th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_HM-Peyton-Threadgill.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council

This painting by Union County High School student Peyton Threadgill won Honorable Mention 11th & 12th grades category of the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student MaryMichael Belue won Best In Show for the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Best-In-Show-Mary-Michael-Belue.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council This painting by Union County High School student MaryMichael Belue won Best In Show for the Union County Arts Council’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show. Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council The Union County Arts Council held its annual Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony at its Arts Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union this past Thursday. The show features the artwork of local middle and high school students. During Thursday’s awards ceremony the winners of in each grade category were announced. Pictured are the students who were presented for the ceremony. They are Jamal Wallington, Brittany Fullbright, Jordan Vaughn, Sarah Phillips, MaryMichael Belue, Dakota Prince and Elaine Lee. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Art-Show-Winners.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council The Union County Arts Council held its annual Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony at its Arts Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union this past Thursday. The show features the artwork of local middle and high school students. During Thursday’s awards ceremony the winners of in each grade category were announced. Pictured are the students who were presented for the ceremony. They are Jamal Wallington, Brittany Fullbright, Jordan Vaughn, Sarah Phillips, MaryMichael Belue, Dakota Prince and Elaine Lee.

During Reception and Awards Ceremony at the UCAC

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.