Turning sidewalks into canvases

Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council The Union County Arts Council will hold its 2018 Chalk Walk on Saturday, April 7 from 9-11 a.m. Chalk Walk gives artists the opportunity to express themselves using the sidewalk on Main Street in downtown Union as their canvas and sidewalk chalk supplied by the UCAC as their medium. The event is being sponsored by the City of Union. Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council The Union County Arts Council will hold its 2018 Chalk Walk on Saturday, April 7 from 9-11 a.m. Chalk Walk gives artists the opportunity to express themselves using the sidewalk on Main Street in downtown Union as their canvas and sidewalk chalk supplied by the UCAC as their medium. The event is being sponsored by the City of Union.

UNION — Sidewalks are great, aren’t they? They enable you to walk safely down the street by keeping you from having to walk in the street. Also, a street just looks nicer with sidewalks than without them.

Speaking of looking nice, do you know that sidewalks can also serve as canvases for artists? Yes they can, especially when that artist uses sidewalk chalk — yes, there is such a thing — to express themselves, turning a thing people normally take for granted as they walk on it, into something that can cause them to stop and enjoy a treat for the eye, the mind, the heart, and the soul.

The Union County Arts Council — with the sponsorship of the City of Union — is providing local artists and aspiring artists with the opportunity to express themselves on the sidewalks of Main Street in downtown Union with the 2018 Chalk Walk on Saturday, April 7 from 9-11 a.m.

A flyer advertising the event states that “art is theme and chalk is the medium” of Chalk Walk and invites all those with an interest in art to participate.

“We invite everyone, children, teenagers, and adults to join us on Main Street as we paint downtown!” UCAC Director Amber Ivey said. “You will have 90 minutes to complete your artwork. UCAC will provide you with a section of sidewalk and all the chalk you will need!

“We want everyone to participate in the event! Children, adults, Girl and Boy Scout Troops, church groups, community organizations, professionals and beginners!” she said. “There is a spot for everyone! Judges will select winners in different age categories.”

A registration fee of $5 will be charged to UCAC members and a $10 fee for non-members. Groups interested in participating are asked to call about group pricing.

Ivey said that the UCAC will provide the same amount of supplies to each participant. She said that participants may bring sketches, stencils, brushes, and other art supplies, but no outside chalk will be allowed.

For more information and/or to register call Amber Ivey at 864-429-2817.

Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council The Union County Arts Council will hold its 2018 Chalk Walk on Saturday, April 7 from 9-11 a.m. Chalk Walk gives artists the opportunity to express themselves using the sidewalk on Main Street in downtown Union as their canvas and sidewalk chalk supplied by the UCAC as their medium. The event is being sponsored by the City of Union. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Chalk-Art.jpg Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council The Union County Arts Council will hold its 2018 Chalk Walk on Saturday, April 7 from 9-11 a.m. Chalk Walk gives artists the opportunity to express themselves using the sidewalk on Main Street in downtown Union as their canvas and sidewalk chalk supplied by the UCAC as their medium. The event is being sponsored by the City of Union.

UCAC to hold 2018 Chalk Walk on April 7

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.