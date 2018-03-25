Foster Park Elementary’s angel

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School For the past nine years Teresa Humphries has been a volunteer at Foster Park Elementary School where she is known as “MeMe.” During that time she has done a number of things to help the school and its students including including copying papers for teachers, helping make reading booklets for 1st grade students, and paying for students to go on field trips. She has most recently washed 100 lost coats at the school and put them on hangars in the school to help their owners find them. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School For the past nine years Teresa Humphries has been a volunteer at Foster Park Elementary School where she is known as “MeMe.” During that time she has done a number of things to help the school and its students including including copying papers for teachers, helping make reading booklets for 1st grade students, and paying for students to go on field trips. She has most recently washed 100 lost coats at the school and put them on hangars in the school to help their owners find them. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These are some of the 100 coats from Foster Park Elementary School’s Lost and Found which were recently taken to the laundromat by school volunteer Teresa Humphries. Humphries, known at school as “MeMe,” washed and dried the coats, put them on hangers, and then hung them on the school stage to make it easier for students to find them. It is one the many things Humphries, who school officials call “The Angel of Foster Park Elementary School” has done of the school and its students over the past nine years. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These are some of the 100 coats from Foster Park Elementary School’s Lost and Found which were recently taken to the laundromat by school volunteer Teresa Humphries. Humphries, known at school as “MeMe,” washed and dried the coats, put them on hangers, and then hung them on the school stage to make it easier for students to find them. It is one the many things Humphries, who school officials call “The Angel of Foster Park Elementary School” has done of the school and its students over the past nine years. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These coats were among the 100 coats taken from Foster Park Elementary School’s Lost and Found and washed by school volunteer Teresa “MeMe” Humphries. Washing the coats and the putting them on hangers and hanging them on the school stage so their owners could reclaim them, is just one of the many things Humphries, called “The Angel of Foster Park Elementary School” by the school officials, has done for the school and its students over the past nine years. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These coats were among the 100 coats taken from Foster Park Elementary School’s Lost and Found and washed by school volunteer Teresa “MeMe” Humphries. Washing the coats and the putting them on hangers and hanging them on the school stage so their owners could reclaim them, is just one of the many things Humphries, called “The Angel of Foster Park Elementary School” by the school officials, has done for the school and its students over the past nine years. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School They are clean, dry, hanging up at Foster Park Elementary School for their owners to reclaim them. They are among the 100 coats from the school’s Lost and Found taken by Teresa Humphries to the laundromat to be washed. Humphries, known as “MeMe” did this on her own as she has done so many other things for the school and its students in the nine years she’s volunteered there. For her generosity and dedication to FPES, school officials call her “The Angel of Foster Park Elementary School.” Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School They are clean, dry, hanging up at Foster Park Elementary School for their owners to reclaim them. They are among the 100 coats from the school’s Lost and Found taken by Teresa Humphries to the laundromat to be washed. Humphries, known as “MeMe” did this on her own as she has done so many other things for the school and its students in the nine years she’s volunteered there. For her generosity and dedication to FPES, school officials call her “The Angel of Foster Park Elementary School.”

UNION — Teresa Humphries, aka MeMe, has been a volunteer at Foster Park Elementary School for the past nine years. Not a single day goes by that she cannot be found helping out, in any way that she can, around our school.

Most recently, MeMe took approximately 100 coats from our school’s “Lost and Found” to the laundromat where she washed, dried, and hung each of them on hangers. The following day, she hung them up on the stage in our school’s cafeteria so that the students could more easily identify, and hopefully retrieve, their lost coats/ items.

For the past three years, MeMe has made a concerted effort to help our third grade teachers, at least once a week, by copying papers. Additionally, she’s previously worked with our school’s Reading Coach to make reading booklets to be utilized by our first grade students to improve their reading comprehension.

MeMe has paid for students to go on field trips, out of her own pocket, and has chaperoned on countless field trips with our students. Additionally, she has been known to make double trips to Sam’s, in one day, during field day, to ensure that all students could enjoy the same treats.

MeMe does not get paid for all of the wonderful things that she does at Foster Park Elementary School. She just says that she grew up poor and that she just wants to do all that she can to make sure that all of the children around her are happy! MeMe does not do any of these good deeds for recognition. In fact, she does not even like attention! MeMe is truly a Godsend to Foster Park Elementary School and we could not let the opportunity pass us by not letting her, or our community, know how much we love and appreciate her at Foster Park Elementary School.

Teresa “MeMe” Humphries a godsend for FPES

By Erica C. Murdaugh and C. Wood Special to The Union Times

Dr. Erica C. Murdaugh is Assistant Principal at Foster Park Elementary School and Mrs. C. Wood is Foster Park Elementary School Volunteer Coordinator.

