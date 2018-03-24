Does God hear my prayer?

We hear the word “prayer” quite a bit these days. Maybe someone has told you they’re praying for you, maybe you saw one of the many posts on Facebook about it, or maybe you’ve asked someone to remember you in prayer. No matter how you’ve been exposed to the topic of prayer, the question is, do you pray? Prayer is Communicating with God, a privilege given to us through Jesus Christ, and yet many people admit that they don’t pray like they should. The reasons vary from, “I don’t feel like God hear’s me,” “I’ve just messed up too much lately and I feel guilty,” or “I just don’t know what to say.” Instead of thinking about “what” to say when we pray, lets look for a minute about “who” we are talking to!

God is a loving, powerful, all-knowing, all-seeing, and ever-present God that is holy and wise. If we truly believe this, then how can we think He has trouble understanding us, or think that He doesn’t hear our prayer? Think about it like this, where could you go to hide from God? What kind of device could you put on your head where he could not read your thoughts? Could you whisper softly enough that He could not hear you? Of course not! So why do we neglect to talk with Him by thinking that it’s not doing any good to pray? He does hear you.

We must realize that we can’t always go by our feelings. There are many times we pray and it doesn’t “feel” like the words made it past the ceiling, but the important thing is to “know” that they did! When we have a clear view of God, our Father, and understand that He is not limited by anything, then we can rest assured that our prayers have been heard. He is always available, there is no such thing as catching Him off guard, or out to lunch.

Luke 1:37 says, “For with God nothing shall be impossible.” Now then, how is it that we neglect to pray because we think what we ask for is far beyond reach? Be encouraged today, God hears your prayers! He not only hears you, but takes pleasure in hearing from You! He sent His only Son so that you and I could have a relationship with Him! Don’t allow inferior feelings to creep in and keep you from praying to your heavenly Father. A great price was paid so this communication to take place!

You are loved. He sees your pain. He hears your prayer. Psalm 66:19 But verily God hath heard me; he hath attended to the voice of my prayer. 20 Blessed be God, which hath not turned away my prayer, nor his mercy from me.

I pray, “Lord, forgive my doubt. I know You love me, John 3:16 tells me so. Thank You for making a way for me to have a relationship with You. Help me remember to ask you daily for the things I need. Today I need strength, peace, and to show more kindness to others. I know You’ve heard me, and I pray that I will hear You as You speak to me through Your Word, and as You guide me each day, in Jesus’ name, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

