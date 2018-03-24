A wonderful article for Lockhart

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes that she didn’t write a column last week because an article in The Union Times that week said everything that could be said about the decision of the Union County Board of School Trustees to close Lockhart School at the end of the current school year. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes that she didn’t write a column last week because an article in The Union Times that week said everything that could be said about the decision of the Union County Board of School Trustees to close Lockhart School at the end of the current school year.

I didn’t write two weeks ago, because Charles Warner said it all. There wasn’t anything I could add about the school closing, he did a wonderful article for us. A few of us pleaded our case in saving the school that Monday night. Then Ailene and I had a private meeting with Dr. Roach at 1 p.m. on the Monday of the next special meeting. I asked questions and he had all the answers.

Very Touched

Three young girls came in the shop today to get snacks, and on their way out one said to me, that she knew I spoke at the meeting, and she thanked me for trying to save her school. I was very touched.

Trying To Mow The Lawn

Well, you know how I’m always saying that Chuck says he’s not a fool and will not cut my grass. So I got off work while it was still daylight, and a nice warm day so I wanted to cut grass. The lawnmower wouldn’t start, so I weedeat instead, but you know a yard doesn’t look good without mulching.

So finally I got a hold of Chuck to come and see what was wrong with the lawnmower, since he takes care of everyone else’s but not mine. But he came over and finally got it started and tried to give it to me, but I told him to mow a little bit and make sure it was going to stay running, well without him realizing it I had him try the mower all over the yard, and part of the back, but of course he quit when it got to the hill.

The List

I came in the other day and asked Gina if I was going to die soon, because Chuck came with a gift of a big bird bath that I have been wanting, and would eventually buy it myself. Last year he gifted me with a weedeater, so once a year (well only the last two) he has remembered something I’ve mentioned and got it. So unlike him.

I can mention I need something moved to the recycling center or a porch, etc. that needs fixing and he ignores work completely. He tells people that I have a list and if he finishes the list then I’ll get rid of him. But he hasn’t even started my list.

Check Your Phone Bill

Let me tell you in the Chester Truvista Telephone Co. region in Lockhart, check your phone bill. Our bill has every phone call we make whether long distance or local. I have been charged for 251’s 441’s 427’s, 429’s, 545’s. It might say a 251 might be Greenville, which we know it’s not, then right under it 251 might be Union.

Well when I went to the phone company yesterday and had these charges dropped I was credited $35 on my business phone and $9 something at home for two months. You must call and report these to get credit.

Now I did have a few long distance and I did pay those. The only cell number that I can call is 466, so I call my poor niece and tell her to call one of my customers and tell them to call me.

The next problem is when you call a cell phone on your land line it will ring once and go to a sound like a fax machine. The engineer at Truvista has been working to take care of this problem for two months. They just don’t know what has happened to our lines in this area.

So if you call me for an appointment and have one of these numbers, just remember I cannot call you back so keep trying to get me while I am in the shop. I’m not there on Monday and Wednesday.

Loveseat

I’ve been wanting to get rid of my loveseat because my living room is just too crowded, but as everything else in my life I kept putting it off and just talking about it. Well our new puppy of 4 months took care of my problem yesterday.

Every Wednesday Gina and I go to Spartanburg and leave the two dogs locked up in the living room with food, water, TV on and toys. They never make a mess. So I came home last night to find out the puppy ate the arm off of the loveseat.

So I called Chuck and told him (not ask) he was taking the loveseat to the recycling. It was going out on the porch whether Gina liked it or not. She just thinks, and it’s normally true, that Chuck will forget about it and it will be an eyesore for a very long time. This time Chuck knows that I am very mad over this. I didn’t want it but I didn’t want it eaten.

So solution — one of my friends brought me a crate that she no longer needs and guess who is going in it when I have to leave home?

Well it’s time to say good night and call at 1-864-545-6652

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes that she didn’t write a column last week because an article in The Union Times that week said everything that could be said about the decision of the Union County Board of School Trustees to close Lockhart School at the end of the current school year. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Town-of-Lockhart-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes that she didn’t write a column last week because an article in The Union Times that week said everything that could be said about the decision of the Union County Board of School Trustees to close Lockhart School at the end of the current school year.

News Around Lockhart