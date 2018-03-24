Prayer for Saturday

Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Fairview Baptist Church is. Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Fairview Baptist Church is.

Read Numbers 11:10-23

The Lord answered Moses, “Is the Lord’s arm too short? Now you will see whether or not what I say will come true for you.”

— Numbers 11:23 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, help us to trust in your loving care and turn your worries over to you. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I will leave my worries at the foot of the cross.