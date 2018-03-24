$350,000 allocated for sewer lines

UNION — It will cost just over $1 million to upgrade sewer lines in the Monarch Mill area and the City of Union will contribute at least $350,000 to help cover the cost of the project.

At its March meeting Tuesday evening, Union City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution allocating at least $350,000 to serve as the local 10 percent match for a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant Union County is applying for. The funds will be used to pay for Phase III of the Monarch Mill Area Sewer Upgrade. The upgrade is projected to cost $1,007,720.

In its motion, council also authorized the allocation of any additional funds required for the completion of the project.

The report presented to council at Tuesday’s meeting states that the city has determined that the sewer lines in the Monarch Mill area have reached the end of their lifespan and need to be upgraded to meet modern standards and reduce infiltration into the system.

The involvement of both the city and the county in the project stems from the fact that the affected area is located in the county, but the city is the provider of sewer service to the area. Because it is the provider of sewer service to the area, the report states the city will benefit from the upgrade.

The report states the county intends to make an application for $750,000 in CDBG funding through the Community Infrastructure Program that will be used to help the city pay for the cost of the upgrade. It states that a minimum 10 percent local match is required for the grant which would be provided by the city.

The project, which will involve the construction of 3,582, linear feet of 8-inch sewer line and 19 manholes in the Monarch Mill area, will benefit 64 residences and three churches.

The area covered by the project includes the:

• Alley between Mill Street and Fairmont Street

• Alley between Monarch Highway and Mill Street off of Teague Avenue

• Alley between Monarch Highway and Mill Street off Fairmont Street

• Sewer between Johns Street and Haas Street

• Arthur Street

• Walker Street

• Park Street

Timken Lease

In other business, council voted unanimously to authorize Mayor Harold Thompson to “renegotiate and revise” the terms of the lease between the City of Union and Timken Industrial Services, LLC.

The city and Timken entered in to the lease agreement on Jan. 10, 2008 to allow the company to lease the land and building located at 7 LSP Road in Union Commerce Park.

The ordinance authorizing Thompson to renegotiate and revise the terms of the lease states that the goal is to extend the lease and “substantially reflects the terms and conditions contained in the Second Amendment” to the lease. The Second Amendment to the lease states that the lease would be extended until Sept. 15, 2023 and that the monthly rent paid by the company to the city during the extension would be $13,541.66 to be paid each month in advance. It also states that Timken would have the option of extending the lease for two additional five-year terms.

Annexation

In other business, council voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance annexing the property located at 443 North Duncan Bypass into the city.

The ordinance states that the owner of the property, Upstate Heavenly Commercial Properties, LLC, has requested that the property, which is described as being “contiguous and adjacent” to the municipal limits of the city, be annexed into Union. The report to council recommending the annexation, states that the property would be annexed into the city with an A-2 Highway Commercial zoning classification. It further states the property is adjacent to properties already zoned A-2 and complies with the requirement of the zone.

The property, which has set unused for a number of years, is a former McDonald’s restaurant.

Building Acquisition

Council also voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance authorizing the city to acquire ownership of the building at 113 West Main Street in downtown Union.

At its February 13 meeting, Mayor Harold Thompson reported to council that the owner of the building, Art Sutton, had offered the building, which is located next to Main Street Junction, to the city at no cost. Thompson said that under the proposal the city would acquire ownership of the property at no cost. He said the city would take ownership of the building on an “as is” basis.

In his report to council, Thompson stated that the city “had an asbestos and lead-based paint assessment report done” on Jan. 25 of this year and received it on Feb. 2. He said that the report was reviewed by city staff and found favorable and the recommendation was that the city accept the offer and acquire the property.

The report presented by Thompson at Tuesday’s meeting states that following a walk through of the building, the inspection of its roof, and the asbestos test, council vote unanimously to accept Sutton’s offer.

Following the vote in February, Thompson said the city is taking ownership of the building because, first, it is to Main Street Junction which is owned by the city, and, second, the city needs additional space for storage for Main Street Junction. He said the acquisition of the building opens up the possibility of expanding Main Street Junction in order to accommodate more and larger events. Thompson said that the walk through of the building had determined it is in pretty good shape. He said the city will look into opportunities for grants to renovate the space.

Council must approve second and final reading of the ordinance authorizing the acquisition of the property before the city takes ownership of it. The second and final reading of the ordinance will be held at council’s April meeting.

‘Go Red For Women’

Council also voted unanimously to be a sponsor for the “Go Red For Women” campaign.

Go Red For Women is part of the American Heart Association’s effort to help end heart attacks and strokes in women. It’s purpose is to inform women of the warning signs of heart attack and how to determine if someone has had a stroke. The report to council recommending the sponsorship states that with education and lifestyle changes 80 percent of cardiac events could be prevented.

The report states that on Thursday, May 10 there will be a luncheon to recognize the 12 spokeswomen of the 2017-2018 Go Red For Women as heart attack and stroke survivors. It states that Melissa Youngblood, known around Union as the face of The Union Connection Channel 192, is the spokeswoman this year for Union County. It further states that the American Heart Association is asking for sponsorships to represent Youngblood at the May 10 luncheon.

In its motion, council voted to be “Patron” sponsor at a cost of $1,000. Patron sponsors receive a line listing of recognition in the event program and four tickets to the luncheon.

‘Miracles And Music’

Council also voted unanimously to help sponsor WBCU’s “Miracles and Miracles” 5K and Fun Run Event on Saturday, April 12 at Foster Park.

The event will serve as a fundraiser for the Miracle League of Union County. The Fun Run will start at 8 a.m. and the 5K will follow. There will be live music performed by Josh Lydia.

In its motion, council voted to be a “Silver” sponsor at a cost of $800. Silver sponsors receive daily promos on the air on WBCU as well as 60 30-second ads; a Brick Sponsor on the new playground at Timken Sports Complex; and their name on a t-shirt.

Generator

Council also voted unanimously to award the bid for the replacement of the generator at the City of Union Municipal Building to Blanchard Machinery for $51,500.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_web1_union-logo.jpg

City looking to extend Timken lease

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.