BREC Community Shred Day April 7

GAFFNEY — It is the time of year for spring-cleaning. There is no better, or safer, place to start than those unnecessary and unwanted documents that clutter drawers and put privacy in peril.

That is why Broad River Electric is hosting a Community Shred Day on Saturday, April 7 at our office at 811 Hamrick Street in Gaffney. This free public service will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. that day. In addition to the shredding of personal documents, area residents can also safely dispose of outdated or unneeded prescription drugs and medicines.

Shred-it, the provider of Broad River Electric’s shredding services, will be in front of the cooperative’s office building with a mobile unit that uses crosscut technology to turn sensitive paperwork into confetti-sized pieces. Only paper will be accepted.

Identity thieves thrive on tax returns, bank statements, pay stubs, and anything else that has personal or financial information. Just tossing those documents in the trash is a risk, making document shredding a necessity for business and personal security.

Prescription Drug Disposal

Proper prescription drug disposal is just as important. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Many abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. Just flushing unused medicine down the toilet or throwing them away can be a potential health hazard.

Representatives from the Cherokee County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office will be at the event to assure proper disposal.

Fan Drive

Broad River Electric is also inviting the community to participate in a fan drive for Cherokee County Meals on Wheels (MOW). Box fans and oscillating fans can provide relief from summer’s heat while keeping cooling costs to a minimum. Broad River Electric members who donate a fan will be eligible for one of three $20 bill credit. The fans donated will go to MOW clients.

About BREC

Broad River Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a non-profit, member-owned distribution cooperative providing services to more than 18,700 members in Cherokee, Spartanburg Union and Newberry counties in South Carolina and Cleveland, Polk and Rutherford counties in North Carolina in order to improve the quality of their lives.

Dispose of prescription drugs, donate fans