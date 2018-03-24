Jesus Christ rose from the dead

Charles Warner | The Union Times His name is Jesus and Christ and He did something no one had done before or done since or will ever do again. What did He do? He rose from the dead. The means of His death was crucifixion, but before that that He endured beatings and whippings and other abuse and then was nailed to a cross. When He died, a spear was driven into His side to make sure He was dead, and from the wound flowed blood and water, a sign that His heart had burst. He was dead and His body was placed in a tomb which was sealed shut. Christ, however, did not remain in that tomb, He triumphed over death, hell, and the grave, and rose from the dead that first Easter Morning. More than 2,000 years later, another Easter approaches, another anniversary of His resurrection, another reminder that Jesus Christ is risen indeed. Charles Warner | The Union Times His name is Jesus and Christ and He did something no one had done before or done since or will ever do again. What did He do? He rose from the dead. The means of His death was crucifixion, but before that that He endured beatings and whippings and other abuse and then was nailed to a cross. When He died, a spear was driven into His side to make sure He was dead, and from the wound flowed blood and water, a sign that His heart had burst. He was dead and His body was placed in a tomb which was sealed shut. Christ, however, did not remain in that tomb, He triumphed over death, hell, and the grave, and rose from the dead that first Easter Morning. More than 2,000 years later, another Easter approaches, another anniversary of His resurrection, another reminder that Jesus Christ is risen indeed.

Chitterling & Fish Fry Sale

Living Faith Ministries, 1511 Cross Keys Highway, will hold a Chitterling & Fish Fry Sale Saturday, March 24 at 9 a.m.

Infant Care Giveaway

Morningside Baptist Church will hold an Infant Care Giveaway Saturday, March 24 from 9:30-11 a.m.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

A Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Heartland Health Care Center, 709 Rice Avenue, Union, on Saturday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

There will be hundreds of hidden eggs, visits with the Easter Bunny and photo opportunities, and refreshments.

Hunt Fundraiser

Down South Outdoor Supply & Feed will host a “PKC Non-Sanctioned Benefit Hunt” on Saturday, March 24 to raise funds for cancer patient Ruthie Dean.

The hunt will include the following activities:

• A Treeing Competition at 3:30 p.m. Entry fee is $5 per dog. Half of all entry fees will be awarded to the winner.

• Night Hunt. Check-in deadline will be 6:30 p.m. Entry fee is $60 per dog. The hunt will be a two-hour cast. Return time will be 1 a.m. Half of all entry fees will be awarded to the winner.

A flyer advertising the events that PKC rules will apply with the score cards going out with the judges and cast.

It further states that dogs do not have to registered and that any and all dogs may enter.

The flyer also states that hot dogs will be on sale beginning at 12 p.m. Plates will cost $5 and include two hot dogs, chips, and a drink.

All proceeds from the event will go to Ruthie Dean and her family to help with the medical expenses incurred in the treatment of Grade 4 Glioblastoma, a particularly aggressive form of cancer that begins in the brain. Ruthie’s treatment for the disease has included surgeries and chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

The Union County Chapter of the Future Farmers of America will assist in the Benefit Hunt which will be held at Down South Outdoor Supply & Feed, 1434 Peach Orchard Road, Union.

For more information call Kyle Newton at 864-466-2087.

Fix Fry And All The Fixings

Rock Springs Baptist Church, 1184 Rock Springs Road, Blacksburg, will have a Fix Fry and All The Fixings on Saturday, March 25 at 6 p.m.

The cost is a donation toward the payoff of our Life Center.

Everyone is welcome.

For more information call Rev. Welch at 864-764-0116.

Appreciation Program

Galilee Baptist Church will hold an Appreciation Program for Sister Viola H. Jones in observance of the 38 years of service she has given as clerk for the church.

All members, family, and friends are invited to help make this a glorious day. We look forward to having a good time in the name of Jesus Christ.

Rev. Malachi Rodgers, Sr., Pastor.

Calling All Youth!

The Jeter Chapel Youth Revival will be held Sunday, March 25 at 2 p.m. at Jeter Chapel AME Church.

Minister Bryan Good will be the guest speaker.

Come and help us uplift the name of The Lord.

Rev. Anthony Washington, Pastor.

Sims High School Class Of 1963

The Class of 1963 of Sims High School will have a Planning Meeting Sunday, March 25 at 5 p.m. at New Horizon Christian Church, Union.

All classmates are asked to attend.

For more information contact Leslie Garner or Wade Hampton.

Gospel Singing

Rock Springs Baptist Church, 1184 Rock Springs Road, Blacksburg, will have a Gospel Singing on Sunday, March 25 at 6 p.m.

The event will feature the Riverside Quartet and The Jantzen Childers Family from Lockhart.

A love offering will be taken up.

Everyone is welcome.

For more information call Rev. Welch at 864-764-0116.

Lockhart Senior Citizens To Meet

Lockhart Senior Citizens will meet Monday, March 26 at 6 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge.

Bring a covered dish.

There will be entertainment.

Democrats Meet

The Union County Democratic Party will meet Monday, March 26, at 6 p.m. in the Jonesville Municipal Complex, 131 North Main Street, Jonesville.

The meeting is open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, County Chair.

Senior Citizens To Meet

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet at Tuesday, March 27 at 6 p.m. at Covenant Baptist Church for a covered dish meal.

Ronny Lybrand will be singing.

We will discuss the trip to the Amish Country.

‘The Last Seven Sayings Of Christ’

New Emanuel Chapel will host their Annual “The Last Seven Sayings of Christ” on Friday, March 30 at noon.

The seven dynamic speakers will be :

• Minister Christanna McKissick — Woodson Chapel Baptist Church

• Minister Bryant Good — Phillipi Baptist Church

• Minister Jackie Johnson — McBeth Baptist Church

• Minister Jimmy Morgan — New Hope AME

• Rev. Bernice Meeks — New Life Faith Ministry

• Sis. Jocelyn Peake — Shiloh Baptist Church

• Bro. Charlie “Trent” Thompson — New Emanuel Chapel

Come and be blessed.

Easter Egg Hunt

The Chambertown Community Lighthouse Church, 413 South Mountain Street, will hold an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 from 2-5 p.m.

The Easter Egg Hunt starts at 3:30 p.m.

There will be free food, bingo, and games.

The event will be hosted by Roseate/Trinity Chapter Golden Square Lodge.

Game Night

Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 478 Cedar Grove Road, Jonesville, invites you to drop by for Game Night on Saturday, March 31. Don’t miss the kick off at 6 p.m.

Free pizza, chips, dips, etc.

Rev. Edward Pressley, Pastor.

Combined Sunrise Service

A Combined Sunrise Service with McBeth Baptist Church, Corinth Baptist Church and St. Paul Baptist Church will be held Easter Sunday, April 1 at 6 a.m. at McBeth Baptist Church.

Rev. Archie Calhoun of Corinth Baptist Church will be delivering the message.

The public is invited.

Easter Service

Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will hold its Easter Service as a 9 a.m. Worship Service on Sunday, April 1.

There will be no Sunday School.

Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

Dr. James L. Mason, Pastor.

Special Easter Music

The Chancel Choir of Grace United Methodist Church will present special Easter music during the 11 a.m. worship service on Easter Sunday, April 1.

The public is invited to attend.

Rev. David Bauknight is pastor.

Thomas E. Bishop is organist/choirmaster.

Beekeepers Meeting

The Union County Beekeepers will meet on Tuesday, April 3 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

Ben Ivey will talk with us about his bees.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Benefit For Cheryl Fowler

A Benefit for Cheryl Fowler will be held Saturday, April 7 at Union Music Hall (near El Jalisco’s Mexican restaurant).

Music will start at 10:30 a.m.

The following will be served up at the following prices:

Chicken State (bowl), crackers with pickles for $3.50

Drinks: $1

Quart of Chicken Stew: $7

Hamburger of Cheeseburger plate with 2 sides (baked beans/slaw/potato salad): $6

Hotdog plate with 2 hotdogs and 2 sides (baked beans/slaw/potato salad): $5

Hotdog plate with 1 hotdog and 2 sides (baked beans/slaw/potato salad): $4.50

BBQ sandwich with 2 sides (baked beans/slaw/potato salad): $5

Ottaray Community Reunion

The Ottaray Community Reunion will be held Saturday, April 21 at 12:30 p.m. at Mon Aetna Baptist Church.

For more information call 864-429-6585.

Youth Revival

The McBeth Baptist Church Youth Ministry cordially invites you to their one day Youth Revival, Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m.

Our theme is: God’s Plan.

Min. Mark Eison of Foster Chapel Baptist Church will deliver the message.

The public is invited.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over the Hill Relay for Life Team on a fun filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, May 5.

Everyone is invited to come and be a part of the fun.

Departure locations are: 7 a.m. Jonesville Municipal Building, 7:30 a.m. Union’s Old Walmart Parking Lot,. 8:15 a.m. Ingles on Pine Street in Spartanburg.

If interested contact Betsy at 864-674-6799 or 313-520-6171.

Lent Services Continue

Lent is a six-week period that begins with Ash Wednesday and ends approximately six weeks later before Easter Sunday. It is traditionally described as lasting 40 days, the number of days Jesus Christ spent in the wilderness before beginning His earthly ministry and during which He faced — and rejected — three temptations offered Him by Satan.

The institutional purpose of Lent is to the prepare Christians through such things as prayer, doing penance, mortifying the flesh, repentance of sins, almsgiving, and self-denial. Its institutional purpose is heightened in the annual commemoration of Holy Week, which commemorates the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus, beginning on Palm Sunday when Christ entered Jerusalem, through His crucifixion on Good Friday, and culminating with His resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Locally, Lent is celebrated at Grace United Methodist Church which hosts a service each Wednesday during the Lenten Season. Each service is lead and the Lenten message delivered by a different minister from a different church in Union County. After each ceremony, worshippers adjourn to the GUMC Social Hall where they will enjoy a meal prepared by church members.

Services start at noon and are immediately followed by the lunch which costs $6 per person.

The Lenten services at GUMC began on Ash Wednesday (Feb. 14) and are continuing with the following services:

• Wednesday, March 28

The speaker will be the Rev. Dr. A.L. Brackett from St. Paul Baptist Church.

The after service menu will include fried chicken, green beans, macaroni/cheese, biscuits, dessert, tea & coffee.

March At The UCAC

These are the events and activities which are taking place in March at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union.

Painting With Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

2018 Chalk Walk — The 2nd Annual Chalk Walk is fast approaching. Make plans to participate now! We invite everyone to take part; children, adults, families, youth groups, scouts, and community organizations. All participants will receive a section of sidewalk on Main Street and a box of chalk, you will have 90 minutes to complete your masterpiece! Judges will award prizes.

Saturday, April 7 from 9-11 a.m. $10 members/$15 nonmembers ( call for group pricing)

Please call Amber at 864-429-2817 to register.

Ag + Art Tour

The South Carolina Ag + Art Tour is currently seeking farms to participate in the nation’s largest free farm tour to take place in June 2018. This free, self-guided tour is a great way for farms to showcase their operation and expand their exposure to locals and visitors alike.

Tour stops include family farms that produce food (produce or proteins), fiber or timber to traditional agricultural products and add value (on-farm breweries, distilleries, cideries, cheesemakers, etc.), or are other farm-based activities, such as farmer’s markets & roadside stands.

A special feature of this Tour is the art component, as local artisans will be assigned to participating farm sites during the tour weekends. These artisans will be showcasing (and selling) their work, creating a unique blended visitor experience of both agriculture and art!

The June 2018 tour will include 12 South Carolina counties with different counties participating each weekend in June (see schedule below). The tour will run Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. each weekend. Farms are encouraged to participate both days of their assigned weekend.

The weekend for Union County will be June 23-24.

Interested farms can visit our farm recruitment website at www.agandarttour.com/farms to learn more and apply. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Stay tuned for more information about our Tour (June 23-24, 2018) and kick-off dinner (June 21, 2018).

2018 Relay For Life

This the schedule for 2018 Union County Relay For Life:

• Tuesday, April 17 — Relay For Life Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church — Family Life Center

• Sunday, May 6 — Purple Sunday

• Friday, May 11 — Relay For Life — Union County Fairgrounds — 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Union County Relay Contact: Beth Lancaster at 864-426-3438 and/or ucrelay4life@gmail.com.

Forest Service Summer Jobs For Teens

The USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District is seeking young men and women, ages 15-18, who are interested in summer employment with the USDA Forest Service in the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). Crew members will earn minimum wage (7.25 p/h), working 40 hours per week for eight weeks (June 11-August 4, 2018).

The YCC program teaches young adults about the forest environment by engaging them in the management of its natural resources. Students gain hands-on experience in trail building; campground maintenance and renovation; noxious weed removal and planting projects. These and other projects all serve to benefit the forest and its ecosystems. It’s a great introduction for kids interested in pursuing a natural resources career.

Applicants must be prepared for hard physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain. Crew members are responsible for their own daily transportation to the Enoree District Office. Each participant must provide his/her own work boots, proper work clothes, a backpack and a daily lunch. The USDA Forest Service will provide project tools and transportation to and from project work sites each morning.

The district will choose enrollees based upon answers to application questions contained on the form. So be succinct and diligent in answering the questions. An equal number of men and women will be chosen. Applications must be submitted in “hard copy” form to USDA Forest Service, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178 by April 21, 2018. E-mails will not be accepted.

Interested persons may pick up an application from the guidance counselors at local high schools in Union, Newberry, Chester, Laurens, and Fairfield counties. The Enoree District Office will also have applications available: Enoree Ranger District, 20 Work Center Rd., Whitmire, SC 29178, telephone (803) 276-4810.

American Pickers In South Carolina

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team plan to film episodes of the American Pickers TV throughout in South Carolina during winter 2018.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique ‘picking’ on history. The show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Wolfe and Fritz are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Wolfe and Fritz have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to:

americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

facebook: @GotAPick

Neighborhood Leadership Coalition

The Neighborhood Leadership Coalition will host the following events on the following dates:

• Saturday, May 19, noon, County-wide Noon Day Prayer, Stadium, 1000 Kirby Street, Union.

• Thursday, June 7-Friday, June 8, 12:00 Noon-8 p.m., Youth Summit, Fairgrounds, 106 Fair Lane, Union.

Mission: “To build a strong coalition that will bring growth and change so leaders and citizens can mature and be responsible and accountable.

For more information, visit our website www.neighborhoodleadershipcoalition.info, email jeromebrown181@gmail.com, or call/text 864-427-5222.

Rev. Jerome Brown, CEO

Ann Stevens-Brown, Administrative Director

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• March 26, 2018 — Union County High School

• April 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 21, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

• June 11, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 25, 2018- Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

• July 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 27, 2018 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 24, 2018 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All board meetings are held at 6 p.m. and additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• April 10, 2018

• May 8, 2018 at Lockhart Power Company

• June 19, 2018 (Primary on June 12.)

• July 10, 2018

• August 14, 2018

• September 11, 2018 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 9, 2018

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

