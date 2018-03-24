Lady Wildcats defeat Clinton 18-8

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Lady Wildcats Softball Team is now 5-2 for the season following a run rule victory over the Clinton Red Devil C Team on Thursday.

In a statement released Friday, JEMS Athletic Director Jay Voiselle said that initially things didn’t the Lady Wildcats way as Clinton capitalized off their miscues in the first inning to score four runs. In the second inning, however, things started to turn around for the Lady Wildcats as Clinton walked three in a row loading the bases for Lady Wildcat Bethany Hames. Voiselle said Hames came through for Jonesville with a base hit. He said this woke the Lady Wildcats up.

Lady Wildcats Landyn Queen and Riley Gregory both singled resulting in a 5-run inning for Jonesville. At the end of the second inning, the score was 5-4 in the Lady Wildcats favor.

In third inning, however, Clinton struck back with a triple, but managed only to score 1 as Lady Wildcat Kyleigh Woody and the Jonesville defense played smart and solid. At the top of the third inning the score was tied 5-5, but not for long.

Voiselle said that in the bottom of the third Jonesvill got hits from Lady Wildcats Kyleigh Woody, Janiyah Queen, and Star Young, driving in three runs. This meant that after three innings Jonesville lead Clinton 8-5.

Clinton refused to go away, however, and earned some clean base hits and scoring three runs in the top of the fourth.

The Lady Wildcats did not let this get to them as Voiselle said their bats turned red hot as Lady Wildcat Kyleigh Woody (single), Lady Wildcat Lexie England (single), Lady Wildcat Riley Gregory (single), Lady Wildcat Star Young (single), Lady Wildcat Kyleigh Allen (single), Lady Wildcat Kyla Davis (double), and Lady Wildcat Bethany Hames (double) combined to lead the Wildcats to a 9-run 4th inning.

After 4 innings, Jonesville was in the lead 17-8 and the Lady Wildcats went on to make sure they maintained and even increased their lead.

Voiselle said that in the top of the fifth inning Jonesville and Woody shut down the Red Devil offense with three up and three down heading into the bottom. With Jonesville up to bat, Lady Jacket Landyn Queen started off with a single and stole her way to third. Lady Wildcat Janiyah Glenn then hit a game winning triple to drive Queen in as the Wildcats secured the run rule victory over Clinton 18-8.

Individual statistics for Thursday’s game were:

• Pitching

Kyleigh Woody, complete game, 5 strikeouts

• Offense

Landyn Queen 3-4, 3 singles

Janiyah Glenn, 1-1, triple, 5 at bats, 4 walks

Riley Gregory 2-4, 2 singles

Star Young 2-4, 2 singles

Kyleigh Allen 1-2, 1 single

Kyla Davis 2-2, single and double

Kyleigh Woody 2-2, single and double

Bethany Hames 2-3, single and double

Lexi England 1-2, single

Four Victories

Thursday’s victory was the fourth this week for the Lady Wildcats who defeated Blacksburg 14-11 on Monday and Lockhart in a doubleheader on Tuesday 19-7 and 22-3.

Blacksburg

In the game against Blacksburg, Voiselle reported that both teams’ bats were hot in the first two innings leaving the game tied at 8 going into the third inning. Lady Wildcat Kyleigh Woody and the Jonesville defense then held Blacksburg to three scoreless innings in a row, allowing Jonesville to get a 12-8 lead. Blacksburg would rally in the 5th, scoring three more runs, making it 12-11. Jonesville, however, would add on two more runs for insurance as time expired, giving Jonesville the 14-11 win.“

Lady Wildcat Lexi England was 2 for 2, with two singles, while Lady Wildcat Janiyah Glenn and Lady Wildcat Riley Gregory added singles as well.

Lockhart

In the 1st game of the doubleheader against Lockhart, Lady Wildcat Janiyah Glenn pitched a complete game for Jonesville, leading the Wildcats to their 19-7 win.

Offensively for the Wildcats, Voiselle said Lady Wildcat Kyla Davis was 2/2, Lady Wildcat Bethany Hames was 2/4 with two doubles, and Lady Wildcat Kyliegh Woody was 2/2 with a double and single.

Voiselle said that Lady Wildcats Kyleigh Allen, Jesse James, Madison Thompson, Riley Gregory, and Janiyah Glenn also added singles.

In the 2nd game of the doubleheader, Lady Wildcat Kyleigh Woody pitched a complete game for Jonesville, leading the Wildcats to their 22-3 victory.

At first, however, it looked like the game would go against the Lady Wildcats as the Lady Red Devils held a 2-1 lead heading into the third inning.

Things began to turn around, however, when Lady Wildcat Landyn Queen started the third off with a single. Lady Wildcats Janiyah Glenn and Riley Gregory then drew walks. Lady Wildcat Star Young then sent a shot to right field to knock in three runs, earning her a double, to get the Wildcats started.

Voiselle said that Jonesville would score 9 runs in the third inning, with key hits from Lady Wildcat Riley Gregory and Lady Wildcat Bethany Hames. Lady Wildcat Janiayah Glenn would finish with an inside the park HR and a double, also scoring four times. Lady Wildcat Star Young and Lady Wildcat Kyleigh Allen would add singles. Lady Wildcat Rosalinda Trejo also added a single for the Wildcats.

Next Week

With Thursday’s victory the Lady Wildcats are 5-2 for the season and will no doubt be looking for even move victories when they host the Whitmire JV Team in a doubleheader on Monday. The first game will be at 4:30 p.m. and the second at 6 p.m.

The Lady Wildcats will play Clinton C once again in an away game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. They will then close out the season at Blacksburg JV on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_web1_JEMS-logo-14.jpg

Will play Whitmire JV in Monday doubleheader