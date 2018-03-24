Sims falls to Spartanburg 1-8

UNION — Thursday was not a good day for the Sims Middle School Tigers Baseball which lost 1-8 to Spartanburg.

In a statement released Thursday Coach Paul Wilked said that while some of the team’s perfomance solid, the game was lost because too many mistakes were made and the team was unable to capitalize on its success.

“We really struggled defenesively today,” Wilkes said. “We committed four errors and they happened at the most inopportune times.”

Wilke said that he proud of the way Tiger Chris Suber pitched despite the team’s defensive miscues. He said Suber threw striked and pitched outs, but that the team’s defense could not make the plays behind him, causing hit to throw more pitches than he should have had to do.

“We did not hit the ball very well either,” Wilkes said. “We had only two hits in the game both came from the same player. Steven Means executed the perfect squeeze bunt that scored MJ Porter, who reached base by a walk, and Steven also singled late in the game.”

Wilkes said that “when you only have two hits it is very hard to win, even without the four defensive errors.”

The individual statistics for Thursday’s game were:

• Steven Means — 2 for 3 with a squeeze bunt for a hit, and single

• Luke Davis — 2 walks

• Peyton Gregory — Walked

• MJ Porter — Walked

• Chris Suber — Pitched 3 and 1/3rd innings, with 2 strikeouts, with 4 walks, allowed 5 hits and 8 runs with 4 of the runs being earned

• Timothy Salter — Pitched 1 and 2/3rd innings, with 2 strikeouts, 2 walks, hit 1 batter, allowed 1 run that was unearned

Duncan Park Victory

Thursday’s loss come just two day after the Tigers defeated Spartanburg 4-3 in a game played at Duncan Park.

Of Tuesday’s game, Wilkes said he was proud of the team for the way they stayed focused despite the weather. He said he was especially proud of how the team took advantage of the opportunities that presented themselves during the game.

“I am very pleased with the way we came out and fought for this win,” Wilkes said. “There were a lot of rain delays, but the players stayed focused. I was very proud of the way we ran the bases tonight. We took advantage of our opportunities and we were able to steal a few runs.

“Our pitchers threw strikes, we played sound defense, and we were smart on the bases,” he said. “We had five hits in the game, but I was encouraged of how well we swung the bats. We had some hard hit balls that were hit right at some people.”

The individual statistics for Tuesday’s game were:

• Tiger Steven Means — 2 for 3 with a single, double, stolen base, and scored

• Tiger Brian Renwick — 2 for 3 with 2 singles, stolen base, and scored

• Tiger Derek Thompson — Walked

• Tiger Timothy Salter — 1 for 2 with a single, 3 stolen bases, and scored

• Tiger Luke Davis — Walked, stolen base, and scored

• Tiger Tristan Manus — pitched 3 and 2/3rd innings with 2 strikeouts, 2 walks, 1 HBP, allowed 4 hits, allowed 3 runs

• Tiger TJ Glenn — pitched 1 and 1/3rd innings with 1 walk, allowed 0 hits and 0 runs

• Tiger Steven Means — pitched 1 inning with 1 strikeout, 2 walks, allowed 0 hits and 0 runs

Next Week

Wilkes said that the Tigers will get back to work next week “and we will travel to Byrnes on Tuesday, March 27 for a double header starting at 5 p.m.“

