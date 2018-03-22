Wildcats fall to Cavaliers 4-3

JONESVILLE — Just one week after they defeated them in a dramatic come-from-behind victory the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Wildcats Baseball Team suffered a narrow loss to the Dorman Cavaliers Wednesday evening.

In a statement released this morning, JEMS Baseball Coach Doug Barth said that “Jonesville’s record is 2 and 3 after dropping their third in a row with a score of 4-3 against Dorman.”

The loss to Dorman Wednesday comes one week after Jonesville’s dramatic defeat of the Cavaliers the previous Wednesday when the Wildcats, down 8-1 in the third inning, came back with six runs that inning and went on to gain two more later in the game for a 9-8 victory.

On Monday, however, the Wildcats fell to York in both games of a doubleheader, with Jonesville ending the night with only four runs on two hits.

Barth said this morning that in yesterday’s game against Dorman, Jonesville’s “defense and offense were improved from the Wildcats’ last outing, but base running errors resulted in too few runs scored.”

The Wildcats will next face off against the Gaffney Indians on Monday, March 26 in what Barth said would be “a homestand double-header.”

