Discover SCC Open House Event Saturday

SPARTANBURG — Spartanburg Community College will host Discover SCC Open House event on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the SCC Central Campus in Spartanburg. The event is free and open to students, parents and career seekers interested in SCC’s academic programs.

“Anyone interested in attending college, starting a new career or gaining professional development skills is invited to attend our Discover SCC Open House event to learn about our academic programs and why SCC is a great place to attend college,” explains Quiana Reed, coordinator of SCC recruiting. “Guests will have the opportunity to tour campus where they can see first-hand our amazing facilities and state-of-the-art equipment, and they can speak to faculty members about specific programs and career opportunities. Current SCC students will also be available to share their experiences and answer questions about the college experience at SCC.”

“Faculty members from all seven of our schools of learning will be available to speak with prospective students and show them first-hand what a typical day at SCC will be like,” explains Reed. “They will see equipment used in classes and tour the labs where they’ll study — all which replicate what is used in business, industry and hospitals.”

Reed adds that anyone attending the event can apply to the college free, which is a great way to save money on college application fees. Guests will also enjoy pizza and snacks throughout the day and be eligible for door prizes, including SCC t-shirts and four (4), $500 scholarship from the SCC Foundation.

Schools of learning and programs of study represented include the following:

• Advanced Manufacturing and Industrial Technologies

If you are mechanically inclined and interested in an industrial career, programs in the Center for Advanced Manufacturing & Industrial Technologies (CAMIT) may be for you. Manufacturing, industrial and engineering technology programs prepare students to be machinists, technicians, fabricators and much more.

• Business

Whether you plan to become an administrative professional, work in accounting or start your management studies at SCC and transfer to a four-year college, School of Business offers what you need to succeed. You have a variety of programs from which to choose within SCC’s School of Business — from accounting to culinary arts — and programs designed for you to transfer to another college or university for a bachelor’s degree!

• Computer and Engineering Technologies

Whether you want to enter a career in the IT field or you’re seeking to expand your credentials through short-term training, SCC offers a variety of programs to help you achieve your college or career goals. Computer Technologies — From having no previous computer knowledge to having basic skills, SCC’s offerings for computer technologies have something for everyone. Become a software developer, web developer, PC application specialist, programmer analyst, support technician and more. Digital Design Technologies — Are you a creative person? Do you have a knack for design? In our visual world there are many careers available in the printing, publishing and technology industry. At SCC, Digital Design students use computers and software to create graphics and page layouts for traditional printing and online publishing. Engineering Technologies — If you are interested in a career in industrial drawing, electronics, technology or engineering, SCC’s Engineering Technologies programs may be a great fit for you.

• Health Sciences

A career in health care is exciting and rewarding, with many options for career paths. The demand for well-trained nurses exceeds the supply. SCC Health Sciences programs prepare accountable, competent, and technologically prepared individuals who are able to provide quality care and administration in diversified healthcare settings.

• Education

SCC offers several pathways/programs for those interested in working with children or in a career of certified education. The Early Care and Education, Early Childhood and Development and Infant and Toddler programs are paths for students entering the field of early childhood education as daycare teachers, teachers’ assistants, and directors of daycare programs. The programs are also designed to upgrade job skills of individuals already employed in the field. Early Care offers transfer to select universities to pursue a bachelor’s degree. Those wanting to become elementary, middle and high school teachers should pursue SCC’s Teacher Education path through the University Transfer Program.

• Horticulture

SCC’s School of Horticulture offers programs that provide students with the knowledge and skills required for a successful career in the horticulture industry. Thanks to a widely respected campus arboretum with many gardens and greenhouse production facilities on our campus, SCC students gain hands-on experience with plant production, landscaping, nursery operations, greenhouse management, sustainable agriculture and more.

• University Transfer

SCC’s University Transfer Program is designed to provide students with their freshman and sophomore years of a typical bachelor’s degree through an Associate in Arts or Associate in Sciences degree earned at SCC. Upon completion, students can seamlessly transfer to any public four-year college in South Carolina (if student is accepted by that institution). Many credits also transfer to other in-state and out-of-state institutions. Several specialized transfer tracks are available.

• Online Learning

Whether you’re abroad or at home, you can begin or continue your college education with SCC’s online associate degrees, certificates and classes. SCC Online allows students to:

— Take classes anytime and anywhere there is an Internet connection.

— Save thousands of dollars on college tuition – 60-100% off other online institutions. Many students qualify for Lottery Tuition Assistance, a Federal Pell Grant and/or a Life Scholarship, which may cover tuition costs and more.

— Receive all of the student support services offered to all of SCC’s students, including tutoring, library services and more.

— Transfer credits to other public, four-year institutions in SC in the University Transfer programs. Many credits in other programs transfer as well.

— Choose from over 100 online classes.

Attendees can also speak to SCC staff about the admissions and financial aid processes, as well as support services that help students make the most of their educational experience, such as career planning, counseling, student disability services, student activities, advising and tutoring.

Information about SCC’s Technical Scholars Program will also be available to event guests. The Technical Scholars Program is a unique opportunity that allows students to work part-time while attending classes full-time at SCC. Students gain hands-on experience and become viable candidates for full-time positions at BMW, Michelin and other participating companies.

For more information about the event and to register online, visit www.sccsc.edu/discover/ or call (864) 592-4122. The event will be held at the SCC Central Campus at 107 Community College Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29305, at the intersection of Business I-85 and New Cut Road.

Registration for SCC summer classes is ongoing now for classes that begin on May 14, May 29 and June 18. Regirstration for SCC fall classes begins April 16 for classes that begin on August 20, September 25, October 15 and November 1. Individuals interested in registering for classes can apply online at www.sccsc.edu or contact the admissions center at any SCC location for more assistance.

About Spartanburg Community College

SCC offers more than 70 academic program offerings including associate degrees, diplomas and certificates, plus University Transfer opportunities to four-year colleges and universities. SCC provides flexible class scheduling including day, evening, weekend classes with multiple start dates and more than 100 online classes through SCCOnline. Offering the lowest tuition in the region, convenient locations, and regional/national accreditations, SCC offers educational opportunities leading to high-growth, high-demand jobs. The SCC Corporate & Community Education Division provides job and career enhancement, workforce development and personal enrichment courses and training programs. For more information, visit www.sccsc.edu.

Free event at the SCC Central Campus in Spartanburg