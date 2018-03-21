Jonesville defeats Lockhart in 2

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Lady Wildcats Softball Team defeated The Lockhart Elementary/Middle School Lady Red Devils in both of two games played Tuesday evening.

In a statement released this morning, JEMS Athletic Director Jay Voiselle said that in the first game, the Lady Wildcats defeated the Lady Red Devils 19-7. In the second game, Voiselle said the Lady Wildcats won 22-3.

Game 1

Voiselle said that in the first game, Lady Wildcat Janiyah Glenn pitched a complete game for Jonesville, leading the Wildcats to their 19-7 win.

Offensively for the Wildcats, Voiselle said that Lady Wildcat Kyla Davis was 2/2, Lady Wildcat Bethany Hames was 2/4 with two doubles, and Lady Wildcat Kyliegh Woody was 2/2 with a double and single.

Voiselle said that Lady Wildcats Kyleigh Allen, Jesse James, Madison Thompson, Riley Gregory, and Janiyah Glenn also added singles.

Game 2

In the second game, Voiselle said that Lady Wildcat Kyleigh Woody pitched a complete game for Jonesville, leading the Wildcats to their 22-3 victory.

At first, however, it looked like the game would go against the Lady Wildcats as the Lady Red Devils held a 2-1 lead heading into the third inning.

Things began to turn around, however, when Lady Wildcat Landyn Queen started the third off with a single. Lady Wildcats Janiyah Glenn and Riley Gregory then drew walks. Lady Wildcat Star Young then sent a shot to right field to knock in three runs, earning her a double, to get the Wildcats started.

Voiselle said that Jonesville would score 9 runs in the third inning, with key hits from Lady Wildcat Riley Gregory and Lady Wildcat Bethany Hames. Lady Wildcat Janiayah Glenn would finish with an inside the park HR and a double, also scoring four times. Lady Wildcat Star Young and Lady Wildcat Kyleigh Allen would add singles. Lady Wildcat Rosalinda Trejo also added a single for the Wildcats.

Thursday

With their victories over the Lady Red Devils, the Lady Wildcats are now 4-2 and will host the Clinton C team on Thursday (March 22) at 5 p.m. at the Mac Cunningham Sports Complex in Jonesville.

For the results of Thursday's game and for more about the Lady Wildcats and the Lady Red Devils and Union County's other athletic teams see upcoming editions of The Union Times.

Lady Wildcats to host Clinton C Thursday