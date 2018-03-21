Sims defeats Spartanburg 4-3

UNION — The journey to Duncan Park in Spartanburg Tuesday afternoon was a successful one for the Sims Middle School Tigers Baseball Team which defeated Spartanburg that evening.

In a statement released this afternoon, Coach Paul Wilkes announced that the Tigers defeated Spartanburg 4-3. Wilkes said he was proud of the team for the way they stayed focused on the game despite the weather. He said he was especially proud of how the team took advantage of the opportunities that presented themselves during the game.

“I am very pleased with the way we came out and fought for this win,” Wilkes said. “There were a lot of rain delays, but the players stayed focused. I was very proud of the way we ran the bases tonight. We took advantage of our opportunities and we were able to steal a few runs.

“Our pitchers threw strikes, we played sound defense, and we were smart on the bases,” he said. “We had five hits in the game, but I was encouraged of how well we swung the bats. We had some hard hit balls that were hit right at some people.”

The individual statistics for Tuesday’s game were:

• Tiger Steven Means — 2 for 3 with a single, double, stolen base, and scored

• Tiger Brian Renwick — 2 for 3 with 2 singles, stolen base, and scored

• Tiger Derek Thompson — Walked

• Tiger Timothy Salter — 1 for 2 with a single, 3 stolen bases, and scored

• Tiger Luke Davis — Walked, stolen base, and scored

• Tiger Tristan Manus — pitched 3 and 2/3rd innings with 2 strikeouts, 2 walks, 1 HBP, allowed 4 hits, allowed 3 runs

• Tiger TJ Glenn — pitched 1 and 1/3rd innings with 1 walk, allowed 0 hits and 0 runs

• Tiger Steven Means — pitched 1 inning with 1 strikeout, 2 walks, allowed 0 hits and 0 runs

Thursday

Wilkes said he hopes the team can put together another win Thursday (March 22) when it hosts Spartanburg in a game that starts at 5 p.m.

For the results of Thursday’s game and for more about the Tigers and Union County’s other athletic teams see upcoming editions of The Union Times and on our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_web1_SimsTigerPaw2_whitebg-1-1-1-5.jpg

Tigers to host Spartanburg Thursday at 5 p.m.