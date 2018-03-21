Prayer for Wednesday

Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Maple Ridge Baptist Church is. Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Maple Ridge Baptist Church is.

Read 2 Kings 6:8-17

Elisha prayed, “Lord, please open his eyes that he may see.”Then the Lord opened the servant’s eyes, and he saw that the mountain was full of horses and fiery chariots surrounding Elisha.

— 2 Kings 6:17 (CEB)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, help us to see beyond the difficulties we are experiencing to see that you are at work. Thank you for your constant presence. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Though I I cannot see God with my eyes, I know that God is always near.