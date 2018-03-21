Youth Art Show now under way

Charles Warner | The Union Times This acrylic painting by Damien Collins, a 6th grade student at Lockhart Middle School, is one of 50 entries in the Union County Arts Council’s Art Gallery Middle and High School Youth Art Show. The show, which runs through April 10, features works of art in a variety of mediums produced by local middle and high school students. The artwork is on display at the UCAC Art Gallery where a Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held this Thursday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This acrylic painting by Damien Collins, a 6th grade student at Lockhart Middle School, is one of 50 entries in the Union County Arts Council’s Art Gallery Middle and High School Youth Art Show. The show, which runs through April 10, features works of art in a variety of mediums produced by local middle and high school students. The artwork is on display at the UCAC Art Gallery where a Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held this Thursday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This sharpie drawing by Parker Shetley, a 9th grade student at Union County High School, is one of 50 entries in the Union County Arts Council’s Art Gallery Middle and High School Youth Art Show. The show, which runs through April 10, features works of art in a variety of mediums produced by local middle and high school students. The artwork is on display at the UCAC Art Gallery where a Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held this Thursday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This sharpie drawing by Parker Shetley, a 9th grade student at Union County High School, is one of 50 entries in the Union County Arts Council’s Art Gallery Middle and High School Youth Art Show. The show, which runs through April 10, features works of art in a variety of mediums produced by local middle and high school students. The artwork is on display at the UCAC Art Gallery where a Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held this Thursday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This block print entitled “Ze Butterfli” by Zach Cooper, a 9th grade student at Union Christian Day School, is one of 50 entries in the Union County Arts Council’s Art Gallery Middle and High School Youth Art Show. The show, which runs through April 10, features works of art in a variety of mediums produced by local middle and high school students. The artwork is on display at the UCAC Art Gallery where a Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held this Thursday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This block print entitled “Ze Butterfli” by Zach Cooper, a 9th grade student at Union Christian Day School, is one of 50 entries in the Union County Arts Council’s Art Gallery Middle and High School Youth Art Show. The show, which runs through April 10, features works of art in a variety of mediums produced by local middle and high school students. The artwork is on display at the UCAC Art Gallery where a Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held this Thursday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This sharpie drawing by Chloe Reetor, an 8th grade student at Sims Middle School, is one of 50 entries in the Union County Arts Council’s Art Gallery Middle and High School Youth Art Show. The show, which runs through April 10, features works of art in a variety of mediums produced by local middle and high school students. The artwork is on display at the UCAC Art Gallery where a Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held this Thursday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This sharpie drawing by Chloe Reetor, an 8th grade student at Sims Middle School, is one of 50 entries in the Union County Arts Council’s Art Gallery Middle and High School Youth Art Show. The show, which runs through April 10, features works of art in a variety of mediums produced by local middle and high school students. The artwork is on display at the UCAC Art Gallery where a Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held this Thursday.

UNION — The results of the creativity, imagination, and artistic abilities of middle and high school students are now on display and will be recognized Thursday at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery.

The UCAC will hold its annual Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony this Thursday (March 22) at 5:30 p.m.

UCAC Director Amber Ivey said Monday that this year’s Middle and High School Youth Art Show features a total of 50 works by middle and high school students from Lockhart Middle School, Jonesville Middle School, Sims Middle School, Union County High School, and Union Christian Day School.

Ivey said the students worked in a variety of mediums including collage, colored pencil, acrylic, oil pastel, mixed media, watercolor, ink printing, sharpie, and block printing.

The art works, which are on display at the UCAC Art Gallery through April 10, are judged, and during Thursday’s Reception and Awards Ceremony, the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners along with an Honorable Mention will be announced.

Light refreshments will be served during the event.

Ivey said that the Middle and High School Youth Art Show will be succeeded on April 12 by the Elementary Youth Art Show which will be feature works of art by students from local elementary schools.

Both art shows are sponsored by Gestamp.

March At The UCAC

While the month of March is more than half over, there is still plenty to do at the UCAC Art Gallery this month in addition to enjoying the entries in the Middle and High School Youth Art Show. Those activities include:

This Friday will be Toddler Time which the UCAC bills as a “time to get messy.” It’s for children ages 4 and younger who, accompanied by an adult,. are invited to “enjoy art in a messy and creative way.” Toddler Time will be held at the Art Gallery from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for UCAC members and $10 for non-members.

Then, on Tuesday, March 27, at 10 a.m. will be Painting With Coffee which is an opportunity for artists, both those who have been doing it all their lives and those just beginning, to paint together while enjoying coffee.

Chalk Walk

April is just around the corner and with it comes the UCAC’s 2nd Annual Chalk Walk which will be held Saturday, April 7 from 9-11 a.m.

The event is open to children, adults, families, youth groups, scouts, and community organizations with all those interested in participating urged to call Ivey at 864-429-2817 to register.

Each participant will be given a section of the sidewalk on Main Street and a box of chalk and have 90 minutes to produce a masterpiece which will then be judged and prizes awarded.

Cost is $5 for UCAC members and $10 for non-members. Call for group pricing.

The event is sponsored by the City of Union.

Charles Warner | The Union Times This acrylic painting by Damien Collins, a 6th grade student at Lockhart Middle School, is one of 50 entries in the Union County Arts Council’s Art Gallery Middle and High School Youth Art Show. The show, which runs through April 10, features works of art in a variety of mediums produced by local middle and high school students. The artwork is on display at the UCAC Art Gallery where a Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held this Thursday. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_3117.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This acrylic painting by Damien Collins, a 6th grade student at Lockhart Middle School, is one of 50 entries in the Union County Arts Council’s Art Gallery Middle and High School Youth Art Show. The show, which runs through April 10, features works of art in a variety of mediums produced by local middle and high school students. The artwork is on display at the UCAC Art Gallery where a Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held this Thursday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This sharpie drawing by Parker Shetley, a 9th grade student at Union County High School, is one of 50 entries in the Union County Arts Council’s Art Gallery Middle and High School Youth Art Show. The show, which runs through April 10, features works of art in a variety of mediums produced by local middle and high school students. The artwork is on display at the UCAC Art Gallery where a Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held this Thursday. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_3119.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This sharpie drawing by Parker Shetley, a 9th grade student at Union County High School, is one of 50 entries in the Union County Arts Council’s Art Gallery Middle and High School Youth Art Show. The show, which runs through April 10, features works of art in a variety of mediums produced by local middle and high school students. The artwork is on display at the UCAC Art Gallery where a Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held this Thursday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This block print entitled “Ze Butterfli” by Zach Cooper, a 9th grade student at Union Christian Day School, is one of 50 entries in the Union County Arts Council’s Art Gallery Middle and High School Youth Art Show. The show, which runs through April 10, features works of art in a variety of mediums produced by local middle and high school students. The artwork is on display at the UCAC Art Gallery where a Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held this Thursday. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_3120.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This block print entitled “Ze Butterfli” by Zach Cooper, a 9th grade student at Union Christian Day School, is one of 50 entries in the Union County Arts Council’s Art Gallery Middle and High School Youth Art Show. The show, which runs through April 10, features works of art in a variety of mediums produced by local middle and high school students. The artwork is on display at the UCAC Art Gallery where a Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held this Thursday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This sharpie drawing by Chloe Reetor, an 8th grade student at Sims Middle School, is one of 50 entries in the Union County Arts Council’s Art Gallery Middle and High School Youth Art Show. The show, which runs through April 10, features works of art in a variety of mediums produced by local middle and high school students. The artwork is on display at the UCAC Art Gallery where a Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held this Thursday. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_3121.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This sharpie drawing by Chloe Reetor, an 8th grade student at Sims Middle School, is one of 50 entries in the Union County Arts Council’s Art Gallery Middle and High School Youth Art Show. The show, which runs through April 10, features works of art in a variety of mediums produced by local middle and high school students. The artwork is on display at the UCAC Art Gallery where a Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held this Thursday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This drawing by Valerie Belue, an 8th grade student at Jonesville Middle School, is one of 50 entries in the Union County Arts Council’s Art Gallery Middle and High School Youth Art Show. The show, which runs through April 10, features works of art in a variety of mediums produced by local middle and high school students. The artwork is on display at the UCAC Art Gallery where a Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held this Thursday. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_3118.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This drawing by Valerie Belue, an 8th grade student at Jonesville Middle School, is one of 50 entries in the Union County Arts Council’s Art Gallery Middle and High School Youth Art Show. The show, which runs through April 10, features works of art in a variety of mediums produced by local middle and high school students. The artwork is on display at the UCAC Art Gallery where a Middle and High School Youth Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held this Thursday.

Reception and Awards Ceremony this Thursday

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.