Eat all you can when you can

UNION — Do you like pancakes and sausage? How about pancakes and bacon? How about pancakes and both? And how about your choice of juice, milk, coffee, and tea to wash it all down with?

Well, if you answered yes to any of those questions or, like a lot of folks, yes to all of them then Mon Aetna Baptist Church is place you’ll want to be this Thursday.

You’ll want to be there because the Union Civitan Club will be holding its annual Pancake Day and serving up pancakes, sausage, and bacon along with juice, milk, coffee, and tea.

Sounds like a great breakfast, doesn’t it? Only the Civitans won’t just be serving all this at breakfast, they will also be serving it at lunch and dinner.

That’s right, thanks to the Civitans you will have the opportunity Thursday to enjoy pancakes, sausage, and bacon along with juice, milk, coffee, and tea during the meal of your choice. Can’t make it to breakfast? No problem, have it for lunch. Can’t make it then, either? No problem, have it for dinner, instead.

After all, good food is good food, no matter what time of the day you eat it, and the Civitans, as they have in the past, will be serving up really good food on Pancake Day.

(By the way, the sausage and bacon served up by the Civitans is homemade by the folks at Midway BBQ who, as anyone who has ever eaten there knows, are quite good at making really good sausage and bacon. The bacon and sausage is cooked up for the Civitans by the Fairview Diner. The Civitans, in turn, make the pancakes they serve in the kitchen at Mon Aetna.)

Furthermore, while indulging your appetite for pancakes, you will also be helping the Civitans carry out their mission of helping other worthwhile organizations in the community carry out their missions.

Pancake Day is an annual event of the Union Civitan Club and serves as its main fundraiser of the year. The club uses the funds raised on Pancake Day and through other fundraisers to support a number of local programs including Special Olympics and developmental disabilities.

So there you have it, you get to enjoy a great meal — or, if you are a real pancake lover, more than one great meal — Thursday while also contributing to a worthy cause which contributes to other worthy causes.

With that in mind, be sure to be at Mon Aetna on Thursday from 7-9 a.m. (breakfast) or 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (lunch) or 5-7 p.m. (dinner) and indulge your taste for pancakes for $5 (adults) or $3 (children.)

Enjoy.

Sponsors

Thursday’s Pancake Day is supported by the following sponsors.

Platinum Plus Sponsors

• Fairview Diner

• Mon-Aetna Baptist Church

• Midway BBQ

• M. Larry Craine/Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC

• Sailor’s Asphalt

• The Union Times

• Union County News

• WBCU Radio

Platinum Sponsors

• Arthur State Bank

• Barbara Rippy

• Bi-Lo

• Brian Tolbert — State Farm Ins.

• Dr. Gary Horvath, Specialist in Orthodontics

• Holcombe Funeral Home

• Keenan’s Touch of Class

• Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

• Mayor Harold Thompson/City Council

• Mike Anthony — SC House Rep. Dist. 42

• Sailor’s Asphalt

• Sam’s Club

• Save-a-Lot

• Sonoco Plastics

• Supervisor Frank Hart/County Council

• Union Wal-Mart

• Union County Commission Alcohol Drug Abuse

• Union County Clerk of Court — Melanie Lawson

• Union County Magistrate — Kevin & Lisa Morrow

• Union Driving Academy — Tom Adamo

• USC Union — Dean John Catalano

Gold Sponsors

• Allstate Insurance and Staff

• Buffalo Seafood House LLC

• Dairi-O/Jeff Littlejohn

• Founders Federal Credit Union

• Graham’s Flowers/Mike & Cindy Sanders

• Holcombe Cemeteries

• H&R Block — Bob Holley

• Inn at Merridan

• Kingsmore Construction Co.

• Lewis Funeral Home — Scott, Angela & Family

• State Farm Ins. — Ashley Turner, Agent

• State Farm Ins. — Letha King, Agent

• Stacy’s Custom Framing, Floral & Decorating — Stacy Gibson

• The Diamaduros Law Firm

• TC’s Jewelers — Ken & Teresa West

• Union County Chamber of Commerce

• Union Lion’s Club

• Union Family Pharmacy/Casey Chapman

• Woodmen Life Insurance — Paul Winters

• Wells Fargo Union Mgr. Cheryl Lawson

• YMCA — April Hall CEO

Silver Sponsors

• Andy’s of Buffalo

• All & Frost, LLC — Attorneys

• Austin Rehab of Union

• CashWell Consumer Loans

• Charles Whitaker, PE Land Surveyor

• Coleman Upholstery

• Dr. Richard Poole, O.D. P.A.

• Economy Office Supply — Jane Crocker

• ELB Loans

• Fat Sam’s — Scott Cobb

• Farmers Home Furniture

• Greer’s Wrecker — Paul Greer

• Harris Electrical Contractors, Inc.

• Henderson Plumbing

• John M. Baarcke, D.M.D.

• Keepsake Jewelers/Philipp and Anna Lemons

• Liberty Tax Service

• M. Brown Fant, Jr. CPS

• Martin House Enterprises

• Nonie’s Boutique, Gifts & Custom Frame Shoppe — Tonya & Kenny Proctor

• Oscar’s — Oscar Gist

• Paradise Home Center

• Roberts Accounting

• Shane & Kacie Petrie

• Sheriff David Taylor & Union County Sheriff’s Office

• Smith’s Jewelry — Beth Smith Justice and Family

• Something Special — Harriett Bruce

• South State Bank

• Sunset Tan & Cutting Edge Salon

• The Best of Me Salon & Spa — Heather Loftis and Cheryl Arrowood

• The Crocker Insurance Group

• Tire & Auto Service Center of Union

• Union County Arts Council

• Union County Treasurer — Dianne Wilkins

• Union Elks Lounge

• Upstate Medical Supply

• Valentine Family — Brad, Brooke, Abbie & Carson

• Wade’s Employment Agency

• Walker’s Bantam Chef

• Wicks Locksmith, LLC

Union Civitan Club Pancake Day Thursday

