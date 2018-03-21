New 4K, 5K registration schedule

Image courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District has issued a new kindergarten registration schedule. Registration for 4K and 5K students will be held on Tuesday, April 10 and Thursday, April 12. The new schedule reflects the closing of Lockhart Schools at the end of the current school year. Image courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District has issued a new kindergarten registration schedule. Registration for 4K and 5K students will be held on Tuesday, April 10 and Thursday, April 12. The new schedule reflects the closing of Lockhart Schools at the end of the current school year.

UNION COUNTY — With the current 2017-2018 school year still under way the 2018-2019 school year seems a long way off but it will be here before you know it and that’s why the Union County School District is holding registration for kindergarten in April.

In a statement released last week, the district announced a revised registration schedule that takes into account the closing of Lockhart School at the end of the current school year. Children from the Lockhart area who would have been attending school there next year — including those attending kindergarten — will instead be attending other schools in the district.

The revised schedule states that registration for 4K and 5K students will be held on the following dates at the following schools:

• Tuesday, April 10 at Foster Park Elementary School and Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Thursday, April 12 at Buffalo Elementary School and Monarch Elementary School

The press release states that Lockhart area students should register at their newly zoned school and that parents with questions about their children’s zoned schools may call Brenda Pitt at 864-429-1740, Extension 132.

It states that registration will be held from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2:30-6 p.m. at each school.

To be registered for 4 year old kindergarten, the press release states a child will have to be 4 years of age on or before September 1, 2018.

In order to be registered for 5 year old kindergarten, the press release states a child will have to be 5 years of age on or before September 1, 2018

Parents are asked to bring their child to the registration for screening which will take approximately 15 minutes.

When they bring their children for registration, the press release states parents must bring the following documents with them:

• Their child’s official certificate of immunization (White Card)

• Their child’s birth certificate with state seal

• Their child’s Social Security card

• Proof of residence (tax receipt, power bill, etc.)

Parents are advised to contact their primary care doctor concerning immunization requirements.

The press release states that copies of birth certificates may be obtained from the Spartanburg County Health Department in the Office of Vital Records, Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Image courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District has issued a new kindergarten registration schedule. Registration for 4K and 5K students will be held on Tuesday, April 10 and Thursday, April 12. The new schedule reflects the closing of Lockhart Schools at the end of the current school year.

Registration to be held April 10 & 12