Food distribution, Easter Egg Hunt

CARLISLE — The Town of Carlisle is looking for volunteers to help with its upcoming community food distribution and inviting children ages 10 and under take part in a community Easter Egg Hunt.

Food Distribution

The food distribution will be held at the Carlisle Town Hall on Tuesday, March 27 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help to help pack the food for distribution to needy members of the community.

The food distribution is for members of the Carlisle Community only who must bring with them photographic identification. They must also bring their own plastic bags to carry their food home in.

Easter Egg Hunt

The town will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday, April 1 at 2:30 p.m. at the Carlisle Town Hall.

Refreshments will be served.

The Easter Egg Hunt is for children ages 10 and under. All children attending must be accompanied by an adult and all adults in attendance must be accompanied by a child.

Participants must bring their own container for the eggs they find.

For more information about these events contact the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

