Bantams fall to Stingers in four

Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam Dallas Hunnicutt makes a pitch Saturday afternoon during one of four games this past weekend at the Timken Sports Complex between the USC Union Bantams Baseball Team and the Florence-Darlington Technical College Stingers. Two of the games were played Saturday and two on Sunday. The Bantams fell to the Stingers in each of the games. Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam Buddy Bleasedale stands at the plate as a Stinger catcher catches a low ball thrown Saturday afternoon during one of four games this past weekend at the Timken Sports Complex between the USC Union Bantams Baseball Team and the Florence-Darlington Technical College Stingers. Two of the games were played Saturday and two on Sunday. The Stingers won all four games. Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam Pierce Funderburk warms up on deck while Bantam CJ Grant stands ready at the plate during one of four games this past weekend at the Timken Sports Complex between the USC Union Bantams Baseball Team and the Florence-Darlington Technical College Stingers. Two of the games were played Saturday and two on Sunday. In all four the Stingers defeated the Bantams.

UNION — This past weekend was not a good one for the USC Union Bantams Baseball Team.

The Bantams faced the Florence-Darlington Technical College Stingers in a total of four games played Saturday and Sunday at the Timken Sports Complex and lost all of them.

In the first game on Saturday, the Stingers won 13-1 and 8-0 in the second game that afternoon. On Sunday, the Stingers defeated the Bantams in the first game 16-3 and then defeated them in the second game 28-0.

“They are the Region 10 champions and I can see why,” Bantams Coach Jap Worthy said Tuesday of the Stingers. “They had nine guys in their line-up going on to Division 1 or getting drafted.”

The Bantams will next play four games against the Spartanburg Methodist College Pioneers this weekend at the Timken Sports Complex. The first two games will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and the second two will be on Sunday at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Bantam Baseball Schedule

March

• Saturday, March 24 at 1 p.m. EDT* vs. Spartanburg Methodist

• Saturday, March 24 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* vs. Spartanburg Methodist

• Sunday, March 25 at 12 p.m. EDT* vs. Spartanburg Methodist

• Sunday, March 25 at 2 p.m. EDT* vs. Spartanburg Methodist

• Tuesday, March 27 at 5 p.m. EDT vs. Walters State Community College

• Friday, March 30 at 1 p.m. EDT* at USC Lancaster

• Friday, March 30 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* at USC Lancaster

• Saturday, March 31 at 12 p.m. EDT* at USC Lancaster

April

• Tuesday, April 3 at 3 p.m. EDT at Surry Community College

• Wednesday, April 4 at 1 p.m. EDT vs. Limestone JV

• Wednesday, April 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT vs. Limestone JV

• Saturday, April 7 at 1 p.m. EDT* at Louisburg College

• Saturday, April 7 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* at Louisburg College

• Sunday, April 8 TBA* at Louisburg College

• Tuesday, April 10 at 2 p.m. EDT* at Roane State Community College

• Tuesday, April 10 at 4 p.m. EDT* at Roane State Community College

• Saturday, April 14 at 1 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Salkehatchie

• Saturday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Salkehatchie

• Sunday, April 15 at 12 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Salkehatchie

* Conference event

To play Spartanburg Methodist this weekend