Lady Wildcats 2-2 for the season

JONESVILLE — With a loss to Boiling Springs and a win against Blacksburg over the past week the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Lady Wildcats Softball Team is now 2-2 for the season.

Boiling Springs

In a statement released Tuesday, JEMS Athletic Director Jay Voiselle said that in last Wednesday’s game the Lady Wildcats lost to Boiling Springs C 15-7. It states that Boiling Springs “held a 4-1 lead through 5 innings, before exploding for 11 runs to secure the victory.”

The individual statistics for last Wednesday’s game were:

• Lady Wildcat Landyn Queen was 1-2, scoring two runs for the Wildcats.

• Lady Wildcat Riley Gregory was 2 for 4 with two singles.

• Lady Wildcat Kyleigh Woody was 2 for 3 with a double, a single, and scored two runs.

• Lady Wilcat Kyleigh Allen was 2 for 2 with two singles and scoring twice.

• Lady Wildcat Shykelia Moore was 1 for 3, scoring once for the WIldcats.

The press release states that Lady Wildcat Kyleigh Woody and Lady Wildcat Star Young pitched for the Wildcats.

Blacksburg

Things went better for the Lady Wildcats on Monday when they beat the Blacksburg JVs 14-11.

Voiselle said that “both Jonesville and Blacksburg bats were hot the first two innings, with the game tied at 8 heading into the third. Kyleigh Woody and the Jonesville defense then held Blacksburg to three scoreless innings in a row, which allowed Jonesville to get a 12-8 lead. Blacksburg would rally in the 5th, scoring three more runs, making it 12-11 heading into the 5th. Jonesville would add on two more runs for insurance as time expired, giving Jonesville the 14-11 win.“

Lady Wildcat Lexi England was 2 for 2, with two singles, while Lady Wildcat Janiyah Glenn and Lady Wildcat Riley Gregory added singles as well.

The Lady Wildcats were scheduled to face the Lockhart Elementary/Middle School Lady Red Devils on Tuesday in a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m.

For the results of Tuesday’s game and for more about the Lady Wildcats and the Lady Red Devils and Union County’s other athletic teams see upcoming editions of The Union Times and on our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_web1_JEMS-logo-9.jpg

Fall to Boiling Springs, defeat Blacksburg