JEMS beats Dorman, falls to York

JONESVILLE — After a stunning come-from-behind victory against Dorman last Wednesday the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Wildcats Baseball Team fell to York in a doubleheader on Monday.

Dorman

In a statement released Tuesday, JEMS Athletic Director Jay Voiselle said the Wildcats were down 8-1 in the third inning against the Cavaliers when Coach Doug Barth called upon Wildcat Nick “The Iceman” Ivey “to take the mound. With two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings, Ivey shut down the Dorman offense.” Wildcats Nicholas Vinson, Jabryson Hunter and Evan Threadgill “combined on a perfect double play,” while Wildcat Branson Cook “was like a wall behind home plate.”

The press release states that the Wildcats proceeded to “put together a 6-run third inning, drawing to within a run, making it 8-7. In the top of the 5th inning, Jonesville plated 2 more runs, taking the lead 9-8. In the bottom of the 5th, ‘The Iceman’ caused two grounders for outs and struck out the final batter, sealing the win.”

According to the press release, Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors went out to Wildcat Jabryson Hunter and Wildcat Nick Ivey.

York

In another statement released Tuesday, Voiselle announced that Wildcats” dropped both ends of a double-header to York on Monday. Jonesville struggled on defense and offense, scoring only 4 runs on 2 hits. MVP honors went to Timmy Lindsay for making two outstanding catches in his first game of the season.”

Home

The Wildcats host the Cavaliers today (Wednesday) at 5 p.m.

For the results of Wednesday’s game and for more about the Wildcats and Union County’s other athletic teams see upcoming editions of The Union Times and on our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

Wildcats to face Dorman this evening