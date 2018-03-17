Bantams fall to Stingers in two games

UNION — In the first of two of four games to be played this weekend the USC Union Bantams did not fare so well, losing both to the Florence-Darlington Technical College Stingers.
Both games were played at Timken Sports Complex. In the 1 p.m. game, the Bantams fell to the Stingers 13-1 while in the 3:30 p.m. the Stingers prevailed 8-0 over the Bantams.
The Bantams will face the Stingers again Sunday afternoon in two more games. Like Saturdays’ games, Sunday’s games will be played at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Timken Sports Complex.
