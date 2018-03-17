Bantams fall to Stingers in two games

Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam Dallas Hunnicutt hurls the ball toward a Stinger batter during the first of two games between the USC Union Bantams and the Florence-Darlington Technical College Stingers played this afternoon at the Timken Sports Complex. In the first game the Bantams fell to the Stingers 13-1 and 8-0 in the second. Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam Dallas Hunnicutt hurls the ball toward a Stinger batter during the first of two games between the USC Union Bantams and the Florence-Darlington Technical College Stingers played this afternoon at the Timken Sports Complex. In the first game the Bantams fell to the Stingers 13-1 and 8-0 in the second.

UNION — In the first of two of four games to be played this weekend the USC Union Bantams did not fare so well, losing both to the Florence-Darlington Technical College Stingers.

Both games were played at Timken Sports Complex. In the 1 p.m. game, the Bantams fell to the Stingers 13-1 while in the 3:30 p.m. the Stingers prevailed 8-0 over the Bantams.

The Bantams will face the Stingers again Sunday afternoon in two more games. Like Saturdays’ games, Sunday’s games will be played at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Timken Sports Complex.

For more about Saturday's and Sunday's games see Wednesday's edition of The Union Times

Teams to face off again Sunday afternoon

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

