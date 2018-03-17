Prayer for Saturday

Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Victory Baptist Church is. Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Victory Baptist Church is.

Read Romans 5:1-8

Hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us.

— Romans 5:5 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, thank you for your Holy Spirit, our hope in every circumstance. Even when we feel stranded, we know we can trust in you. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God gives me strength to endure all my trials.