Sims wins, loses against Gaffney

UNION — It was win one and lose one for the Sims Middle School Tigers Baseball Team in two games against the Gaffney Indians this past week.

Tuesday

In Tuesday’s game, the Tigers won 6-2, which lead Coach Paul Wilkes to say Wednesday that “I was very proud of the team win. We played error free baseball and we hit the ball really well. We executed in all phases on the game. We did leave 10 runners on base, and had a few base running miscues, but nothing that can’t be fixed.”

The individual statistics for Tuesday’s game were:

• Tiger Steven Means — 3 for 3 with a walk

• Tiger Brian Renwick — 3 for 3 with a walk and a Double, scored 2 runs

• Tiger John Hunter Martin — singled

• Tiger Tristan Manus — 1 for 2 with a walk, scored

• Tiger Derek Thompson — 1 for 3 with a sac fly, and a single

• Tiger Kenterrius “Scrap” Thompson — walked

• Tiger Luke Davis — 2 walks

• Tiger TJ Glenn — Hit by pitch, scored

• Tiger Chris Suber — Bunt Single

• Tiger Peyton Cannon — Hit by pitch

• Tiger Omar Glenn — Scored twice

• Tiger Tristan Manus — pitched 2 innings, allowed 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk, allowed 2 runs

• Tiger Timothy Salter — pitched 2 innings, allowed 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk, allowed 0 runs

• Tiger Sebastian Fowler — walked 2

• Tiger Steven Means — pitched 1 inning, allowed 0 hits and 0 runs

Thursday

It was different on Thursday as the Tigers fell 6-13 to the Indians.

Of the team’s loss, Wilkes said Friday that “despite out hitting the Indians 6 to 5, we lost 13 to 6. We walked 11 batters and hit 1. That is very difficult to overcome. We have to learn to throw strikes and let our defense play behind us. We also committed four errors in the field, but that is what happens when you walk so many batters. A defense will lose focus and mistakes start snowballing.”

The individual statistics for Thursday’s game were:

• Tiger Steven Means — 2 for 2 with 2 doubles and a walk

• Tiger Omar Glenn — Scored twice courtesy running for Means

• Tiger Brian Renwick — 1 for 1 with a double and 2 walks

• Tiger Tristan Manus — 1 for 3 with a single

• Tiger Derek Thompson — 1 for 3 with a double

• Tiger Timothy Salter — 1 for 1 with a single

• Tiger Luke Davis — walked

• Tiger TJ Glenn — 2 walks, 2 stolen bases

• Tiger MJ Porter — stolen base

• Tiger Timothy Salter — pitched 2 innings, 5 walks, 1 strikeout, allowed 0 hits and 3 runs

• Tiger Luke Davis — pitched 2 innings, 4 walks, 1 strikeout, allowed 1 hit and 3 runs

• Tiger Steven Means — pitched 1 inning, 2 walks, 1 HBP, 3 strikeouts, allowed 4 hits and 7 runs

Wilkes said will work to recover from Thursday’s loss and be ready for its next game.

”We plan to get back to work today (Friday) and Monday and hopefully we can get back to our winning ways,” Wilkes said.

The Tigers will travel to Spartanburg on Tuesday (March 20) to play at Duncan Park at 5 p.m.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_web1_SimsTigerPaw2_whitebg-1-1-1-2.jpg

Tigers to play Spartanburg Tuesday