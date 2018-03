UNION COUNTY — Next Week’s Athletic Events in Union County (Monday, March 19-Saturday, March 24).

Monday, March 19

— Varsity Boys Tennis vs. Blue Ridge (Home) 5 p.m.

— Varsity Girls/Boys Soccer vs. Blue Ridge (Home) 5:30/7 p.m.

— Jonesville Softball vs. Blacksburg (Home) 4:30 p.m.

— Jonesville Baseball at York (Double Header) 5/6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 20

— JV/Varsity Girls Soccer at Lewisville 5:30/7 p.m.

— Lockhart Softball vs. Jonesville (Double Header) 4:30/6 p.m.

— Sims Baseball at Spartanburg 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 21

— JV/Varsity Softball vs. Byrnes (Timken) (Both Games 6 p.m.) (Two fields)

— Varsity Baseball vs. Chester (Timken) 5:30 p.m.

— Boys/Girls Track at Travelers Rest 5 p.m.

— Jonesville Baseball vs. Dorman (Home) 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 22

— JV/Varsity Girls Soccer vs. Greer (Home) 5:30/7 p.m.

— JV/Varsity Softball at Mid-Carolina 5/7 p.m.

— Varsity Baseball at Spartanburg 6:30 p.m.

— JV/Varsity Boys Soccer at Greer 5:30/7 p.m.

— Sims Baseball vs. Spartanburg (Home) 5 p.m.

— Sims Softball vs. Spartanburg (Timken) (Double Header) 5/7 p.m.

— Jonesville Softball vs. Clinton (Home) 5 p.m.

— Lockhart Softball at Boiling Springs 4:45 p.m.

Friday, March 23

— JV/Varsity Boys Soccer vs. Chester (Home) 5:30/7 p.m.

(MAKE UP GAME FROM March 6)

Saturday, March 24

— Girls/Boys Track at Polk County 9 a.m.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_UCHS-YJ-11.jpg https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_web1_JEMS-logo-7.jpg https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_web1_SimsTigerPaw2_whitebg-1-1-1-1.jpg https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_web1_lockhart-2-3.jpg

For the week of Monday, March 19-Saturday, March 24