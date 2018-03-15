UCHS falls to Eastside, Laurens

UNION — The week did not get off to a good start for the Union County High School Yellow Jackets Varsity Soccer Team which came up short on Monday against Eastside and on Tuesday against Laurens.

In a statement released Wednesday, Soccer Coach David McIntire said that the Yellow Jackets fell 9-0 to the Eagles.

McIntire said the Yellow Jackets “gave up two easy goals within 10 minutes to Eastside. From that point on we just couldn’t get our attack going.”

Tuesday’s game against the Raiders was much closer with the Yellow Jackets falling 3-2. While the final score was closer than on Monday, the game got off to an equally bad start for UCHS, but things turned around considerably with an alteration in the team’s deployment on the field.

McIntire said that the Yellow Jackets “started off slow, allowing two easy goals within 10 minutes. We changed our attack system to a 4-2-4 and scored two goals in the second half. We had momentum in the second half and Laurens scored another good goal.”

As changing its attack system improved its performance in Tuesday’s game over Monday’s, McIntire said that the Jackets will change it again to enhance their chances of winning.

“We are going to change our attack system to a 4-4-2 and see if this helps our defense out,” McIntire said. “This allows us to play a more defensive game, but it give us the flexibility to counterattack quickly to an offensive attack.

“Hopefully, I can get things turned around,” he said. “I’m hoping this formation will change our fortunes.”

McIntire said the Yellow Jackets will next play Friday at Gaffney with the JV team taking to the field at 5:30 p.m. and the Varsity team playing afterwards.

Yellow Jackets to play at Gaffney Friday