Sims Tigers beat Gaffney 6-2

UNION — The Sims Middle School Tigers Baseball Team defeated the Gaffney Indians 6-2 on Tuesday.

In a statement released Wednesday, Coach Paul Wilkes said “I was very proud of the team win. We played error free baseball and we hit the ball really well. We executed in all phases on the game. We did leave 10 runners on base, and had a few base running miscues, but nothing that can’t be fixed.”

Wilkes said the individual statistics for Tuesday’s game were:

• Tiger Steven Means — 3 for 3 with a walk

• Tiger Brian Renwick — 3 for 3 with a walk and a Double, scored 2 runs

• Tiger John Hunter Martin — singled

• Tiger Tristan Manus — 1 for 2 with a walk, scored

• Tiger Derek Thompson — 1 for 3 with a sac fly, and a single

• Tiger Kenterrius “Scrap” Thompson — walked

• Tiger Luke Davis — 2 walks

• Tiger TJ Glenn — Hit by pitch, scored

• Tiger Chris Suber — Bunt Single

• Tiger Peyton Cannon — Hit by pitch

• Tiger Omar Glenn — Scored twice

• Tiger Tristan Manus — pitched 2 innings, allowed 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk, allowed 2 runs

• Tiger Timothy Salter — pitched 2 innings, allowed 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk, allowed 0 runs

• Tiger Sebastian Fowler — walked 2

• Tiger Steven Means — pitched 1 inning, allowed 0 hits and 0 runs

The Tigers are scheduled to travel to Gaffney today (Thursday) for a 5 p.m. game against the Indians at Jug Wallace Field at 626 Twin Lakes Road and Wilkes said the team is looking forward to “bringing home another win.”

Tigers to play Indians at Gaffney today