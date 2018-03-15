JEMS falls to Spartanburg C

JONESVILLE — They started off strong but the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Lady Wildcats Softball Team ultimately fell 17-6 to Spartanburg C on Tuesday.

In a statement released Wednesday, JEMS Athletic Director Jay Voiselle said that in Tuesday’s game the Lady Wildcats “held a 6-2 lead heading into the bottom of the second.”

The Lady Wildats’ lead was not to last, however, as “Spartanburg would fight back and carry a 7-6 lead into the 5th where their bats came alive, scoring 10 runs in the last inning to carry the Vikings to the 17-6 win.”

Voiselle said that Lady Wildcat Landyn Queen “lead all Jonesville hitters, going 2/3 scoring twice.” Lady Wildcat Riley Gregory “also went 2/3 with a double and single.” Lady Wilcats Kyla Davis, Star Young, Bethany Hames, and Lexi England “added singles for Jonesville.”

With Tuesday’s loss the Lady Wildats are now 1-1 for the season.

Jonesville was scheduled to play Boiling Springs on Wednesday at the Mac Cunningham Complex in Jonesville and to travel to Boiling Springs on Friday.

Lady Wildcats play Boiling Springs Friday