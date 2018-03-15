An evening of music and song

Photo courtesy of Union Music Club Kathy Stepp sings “Sweet Violet” at the Union Music Club meeting, accompanied by Tommy Bishop on the piano. The Union Music Club’s Feb. 13 meeting featured club members performing a variety of American and Folk music, with many members also telling the stories and histories of the songs they performed. Photo courtesy of Union Music Club Kathy Stepp sings “Sweet Violet” at the Union Music Club meeting, accompanied by Tommy Bishop on the piano. The Union Music Club’s Feb. 13 meeting featured club members performing a variety of American and Folk music, with many members also telling the stories and histories of the songs they performed.

UNION — Classic American and Folk songs were performed and their stories told by the members of the Union Music Club during their February meeting.

A press release issued by the Union Music Club this past Saturday states that the club met for its February meeting at the home of Club President Mrs. Leroy Kennedy.

The press release states that the program for the evening featured the following Union Music Club members performing a variety of American Music or Folk Music.

Susan Lawson began the program with music by American musician Julie Stein. She played the song entitled “Let It Snow” by Stein.

Kathleen Read played and presented the history of a song composed by George Gershwin entitled “Andante Con Moto E Poca Rubato.”

Sally Summers gave the history of “Beautiful Dreamer” by Stephen Foster and sang the song accompanied by Tommy Bishop on the piano.

An African-American Spiritual entitled “Deep River” composed by Michael Tippett was played by Tommy Bishop on the piano.

Bishop also played “Wayfaring Stranger,” a Southern American Folk Hymn.

Member Carolyn Turner played the hymn entitled “Christ Whose Glory Fills the Sky” composed by Charles Wesley on the piano.

Nancy Kennedy played “Old Man River” from the musical “Showboat” by Hammerstein and Kern, arranged by Philip Keveren.

“Maple Leaf Rag” by Scott Joplin was performed by member Barbara Ramsey.

Kathy Stepp sang “Sweet Violet” arranged by Cy Coben and Charles Grean, accompanied by Bishop on the piano.

Becky Moore played “To a Wild Rose” by Edward MacDowell on the piano.

Susan Lawson presented the Hymn of the Month to the club, two African-American Spirituals: “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” and “Nobody Knows the Trouble I See” playing them for the group to sing and sharing the history of the pieces.

Scholarship

The Union Music Club has also announced the application rules for Union County students who would like to apply for a college scholarship in music.

The Union Music Club Scholarship Guidelines for 2018 are:

1. Applicants must apply by April 1st.

2. Applicants must be graduates (or graduating seniors) of a Union County School, and accepted or enrolled in an accredited two or four-year institution of higher learning.

3. Applicants must be majoring or minoring in some field of music.

4. Apply by letter explaining your music training, experience and goals to Mrs. Carolyn Turner, 1485 Neal Shoals Road Union, SC 29379. Include contact information.

4. At least two letters of recommendation are required.

5. The amount of the scholarships will depend on available funds and the number of recipients.

6. The scholarship committee will receive the applications and recommendations, and announce the winners at the May meeting of the Union Music Club.

For further information please contact Carolyn Turner at cfturner@gmail.com or Sanders Read at sandersread@juno.com.

Saturday’s press release states that a scholarship fundraising event is in the planning stages.

March Meeting

The press release also states that the March meeting of the Union Music Club is scheduled for March 13 at Buffalo Baptist Church.

It states that meeting’s program will feature piano students performing the pieces that they will play for the Star Celebration on Saturday, March 24 at Converse College.

For information about the Union Music Club, contact Nancy Kennedy at nwwwk1979@gmail.com.

Music Club offering scholarships for 2018