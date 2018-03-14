A Prayer for Wednesday

Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Glory Baptist Church is. Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Glory Baptist Church is.

Read Matthew 11:28-30

Cast all your anxiety on [God], because he cares for you.

— 1 Peter 5:7 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear Jesus, help us surrender our burden to you so that we may live joyfully. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: What Lenten practice will help me to live more freely in Christ.