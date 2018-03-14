A conversation between old friends

Charles Warner | The Union Times After 18 years of service, Iris Whisnant (seated) retired as the Common Pleas Deputy Clerk of the Union County Clerk of Court’s Office on March 2. In honor of her years of service, Whisnant’s colleagues in the Clerk of Court’s Office threw a retirement party for her at the Union County Courthouse on March 2. Among those attending was former Union County Clerk of Court June Miller (standing) who brought gifts for Whisnant. Charles Warner | The Union Times After 18 years of service, Iris Whisnant (seated) retired as the Common Pleas Deputy Clerk of the Union County Clerk of Court’s Office on March 2. In honor of her years of service, Whisnant’s colleagues in the Clerk of Court’s Office threw a retirement party for her at the Union County Courthouse on March 2. Among those attending was former Union County Clerk of Court June Miller (standing) who brought gifts for Whisnant.

Vision 2025: Year of PRAISE

Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church will hold a Harvest Rally Weekend called Vision 2025: Year of PRAISE.

If you enjoy praising God, we welcome you to be a part of the fullness of His Spirit in an atmosphere of Love and Fellowship.

• Friday, March 16: PraiZe and Paint Event 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Pacolet River Association Building.

Tickets: $30 per person (Paint, canvas, brushes, and refreshments included.)

Casual Attire Tickets can be purchased via: www.eventbrite.com code name: Wyatt’s Chapel Harvest Rally or contact Adrian Savage (864) 419-3140.

• Saturday, March 17: PraiZe and Worship Event 5:30-7 p.m.

Pacolet River Association Building

Free Admission: Hot Dog and Bake Sale

Featuring: Dance and Praise Team Ministries of various local churches

Special Guest for Praise and Worship Intermission: Rossi Hames and Serenity

• Sunday, March 18: Praise and Worship Service 10:20 a.m.

Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church Rev. Elijah Ray, Presiding

153 Wyatt’s Chapel Road, Buffalo.

Quarterly Meeting

The Pacolet River Missionsary Quarterly Meeting will be held Saturday, March 17 at 9:30 a.m. at Foster Chapel Baptist Church, Jonesville.

Joyce Walker, President.

Rev. James Mason, Moderator.

Veterans Information Workshop

A Veterans Information Workshop will be held at at the Bethany AME Church Family and Community Development Center, 137 Bethany Church Road, Jonesville, on Saturday, March 17 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Come and hear the following experts present Veterans Benefit Information:

• Columbia Vet Center

• SC Works

• VA Mental Health Counselor

• Insurance Expert

• Real Estate Consultant

• Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor

• Ft. Jackson National Cemetery

For more information call 803-331-6138 or email: www.vetinforworkshop@gmail.com.

The workshop will be spearheaded by Rev. Ronald D. McFadden, Pastor of Bethany AME Church.

Rev. McFadden can be contacted at 803-665-5441 or email: mcfadden1959@hotmail.com.

Women’s Day

St. Paul Baptist Church will have its Annual Women’s Day during Morning Worship on Sunday, March 18 at 10:45 a.m.

The guest speaker will be Minister Jackie Peake-McCleave, Co-Pastor of Holy Temple Baptist Church in Cowpens.

The Rev. Dr. A.L. Brackett, Pastor.

Benefit Dinner

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have a dinner on Sunday, March 18 at 12 p.m.

This is a benefit for Emily O’Dell Martin. She is the granddaughter of Brian and Jan Stalnaker.

The menu will include turkey with dressing, cranberry sauce, gravy, speckled butter beans, corn, deviled eggs, rice, creamed potatoes, roll, dessert and tea at a cost of $9 per person.

Men’s Day Program

Paradise AME Church will hold its 20th Anniversary Men’s Day Program on Sunday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Rev. Michael Hill of Mt. Zion AME Church in Little Mountain.

Rev. Patricia Glenn, Pastor.

Spaghetti Supper

Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will have a Spaghetti Supper on Monday, March 19 from 6-7:30 p.m.

The menu will include spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert, and drink.

Adults $8. Children $4.

Eat in or take out.

Call 864-427-1622.

All proceeds go to our 2018 Nicaragua Mission Trip.

Benefit For Kerry Woods

A Benefit for Kerry Woods who has Stage 2 Lung Cancer will be held Friday, March 23 at the Horseshoe Music House at 111 Harris Street, Union.

There will be a Fish Fry with Hush Puppies, French Fries, slaw, drink, and dessert for $7 a plate.

Takeout will be ready at 5 p.m.

To place orders call Susan at 426-0583 or Marissa at 466-5811.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

A Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Heartland Health Care Center, 709 Rice Avenue, Union, on Saturday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

There will be hundreds of hidden eggs, visits with the Easter Bunny and photo opportunities, and refreshments.

Hunt Fundraiser

Down South Outdoor Supply & Feed will host a “PKC Non-Sanctioned Benefit Hunt” on Saturday, March 24 to raise funds for cancer patient Ruthie Dean.

The hunt will include the following activities:

• A Treeing Competition at 3:30 p.m. Entry fee is $5 per dog. Half of all entry fees will be awarded to the winner.

• Night Hunt. Check-in deadline will be 6:30 p.m. Entry fee is $60 per dog. The hunt will be a two-hour cast. Return time will be 1 a.m. Half of all entry fees will be awarded to the winner.

A flyer advertising the events that PKC rules will apply with the score cards going out with the judges and cast.

It further states that dogs do not have to registered and that any and all dogs may enter.

The flyer also states that hot dogs will be on sale beginning at 12 p.m. Plates will cost $5 and include two hot dogs, chips, and a drink.

All proceeds from the event will go to Ruthie Dean and her family to help with the medical expenses incurred in the treatment of Grade 4 Glioblastoma, a particularly aggressive form of cancer that begins in the brain. Ruthie’s treatment for the disease has included surgeries and chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

The Union County Chapter of the Future Farmers of America will assist in the Benefit Hunt which will be held at Down South Outdoor Supply & Feed, 1434 Peach Orchard Road, Union.

For more information call Kyle Newton at 864-466-2087.

Appreciation Program

Galilee Baptist Church will hold an Appreciation Program for Sister Viola H. Jones in observance of the 38 years of service she has given as clerk for the church.

All members, family, and friends are invited to help make this a glorious day. We look forward to having a good time in the name of Jesus Christ.

Rev. Malachi Rodgers, Sr., Pastor.

Democrats Meet

The Union County Democratic Party will meet Monday, March 26, at 6 p.m. in the Jonesville Municipal Complex, 131 North Main Street, Jonesville..

The meeting is open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, County Chair.

‘The Last Seven Sayings Of Christ’

New Emanuel Chapel will host their Annual “The Last Seven Sayings of Christ” on Friday, March 30 at noon.

The seven dynamic speakers will be :

• Minister Christanna McKissick — Woodson Chapel Baptist Church

• Minister Bryant Good — Phillipi Baptist Church

• Minister Jackie Johnson — McBeth Baptist Church

• Minister Jimmy Morgan — New Hope AME

• Rev. Bernice Meeks — New Life Faith Ministry

• Sis. Jocelyn Peake — Shiloh Baptist Church

• Bro. Charlie “Trent” Thompson — New Emanuel Chapel

Come and be blessed.

Dr. James L. Mason, Pastor.

Lent Services Continue

Lent is a six-week period that begins with Ash Wednesday and ends approximately six weeks later before Easter Sunday. It is traditionally described as lasting 40 days, the number of days Jesus Christ spent in the wilderness before beginning His earthly ministry and during which He faced — and rejected — three temptations offered Him by Satan.

The institutional purpose of Lent is to the prepare Christians through such things as prayer, doing penance, mortifying the flesh, repentance of sins, almsgiving, and self-denial. Its institutional purpose is heightened in the annual commemoration of Holy Week, which commemorates the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus, beginning on Palm Sunday when Christ entered Jerusalem, through His crucifixion on Good Friday, and culminating with His resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Locally, Lent is celebrated at Grace United Methodist Church which hosts a service each Wednesday during the Lenten Season. Each service is lead and the Lenten message delivered by a different minister from a different church in Union County. After each ceremony, worshippers adjourn to the GUMC Social Hall where they will enjoy a meal prepared by church members.

Services start at noon and are immediately followed by the lunch which costs $6 per person.

The Lenten services at GUMC began on Ash Wednesday (Feb. 14) and are continuing with the following services:

• Wednesday, March 14

The speaker will be the Rev. Lee Moseley from Union Presbyterian Church.

The after service menu will include marinated chicken breast, potato casserole, broccoli salad, rolls, dessert, tea & coffee.

• Wednesday, March 21

The speaker will be the Rev. Richard Lewis from Buffalo United Methodist Church.

The after service will include hot dogs with chili, coleslaw, baked beans, potato chips, dessert, tea & coffee.

• Wednesday, March 28

The speaker will be the Rev. Dr. A.L. Brackett from St. Paul Baptist Church.

The after service menu will include fried chicken, green beans, macaroni/cheese, biscuits, dessert, tea & coffee.

March At The UCAC

These are the events and activities which are taking place in March at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union.

Painting With Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, March 23 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m. $5 members/ $10 non-members.

2018 Middle/High School Art Show Reception — UCAC will honor Union County’s talented middle/high school students with a reception on Thursday, March 22 starting at 5:30 p.m. The UCAC gallery will be filled with over 50 pieces of artwork created by students, 6th-12th grade. We invite everyone to join us. Refreshments will be served.

2018 Wine Tasting — Join us on Friday, March 23 for the 2018 Wine Tasting. Overmountain Vineyards, a boutique family owned vinyeard in Tryon, NC, will be supplying our event . Gather your friends and join us for an evening of french styled wines. Tickets $15 members/$20 non-members and can be purchased at UCAC or from any board member. Tastings will be held at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. NO TICKETS WILL BE SOLD AT THE DOOR

2018 Chalk Walk — The 2nd Annual Chalk Walk is fast approaching. Make plans to participate now! We invite everyone to take part; children, adults, families, youth groups, scouts, and community organizations. All participants will receive a section of sidewalk on Main Street and a box of chalk, you will have 90 minutes to complete your masterpiece! Judges will award prizes.

Saturday, April 7 from 9-11 a.m. $10 members/$15 nonmembers ( call for group pricing)

Please call Amber at 864-429-2817 to register.

Ag + Art Tour

The South Carolina Ag + Art Tour is currently seeking farms to participate in the nation’s largest free farm tour to take place in June 2018. This free, self-guided tour is a great way for farms to showcase their operation and expand their exposure to locals and visitors alike.

Tour stops include family farms that produce food (produce or proteins), fiber or timber to traditional agricultural products and add value (on-farm breweries, distilleries, cideries, cheesemakers, etc.), or are other farm-based activities, such as farmer’s markets & roadside stands.

A special feature of this Tour is the art component, as local artisans will be assigned to participating farm sites during the tour weekends. These artisans will be showcasing (and selling) their work, creating a unique blended visitor experience of both agriculture and art!

The June 2018 tour will include 12 South Carolina counties with different counties participating each weekend in June (see schedule below). The tour will run Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. each weekend. Farms are encouraged to participate both days of their assigned weekend.

The weekend for Union County will be June 23-24.

Interested farms can visit our farm recruitment website at www.agandarttour.com/farms to learn more and apply. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Stay tuned for more information about our Tour (June 23-24, 2018) and kick-off dinner (June 21, 2018).

2018 Relay For Life

This the schedule for 2018 Union County Relay For Life:

• Tuesday, March 20 — Relay For Life Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church — Family Life Center

• Tuesday, April 17 — Relay For Life Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church — Family Life Center

• Sunday, May 6 — Purple Sunday

• Friday, May 11 — Relay For Life — Union County Fairgrounds — 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Union County Relay Contact: Beth Lancaster at 864-426-3438 and/or ucrelay4life@gmail.com.

Forest Service Summer Jobs For Teens

The USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District is seeking young men and women, ages 15-18, who are interested in summer employment with the USDA Forest Service in the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). Crew members will earn minimum wage (7.25 p/h), working 40 hours per week for eight weeks (June 11-August 4, 2018).

The YCC program teaches young adults about the forest environment by engaging them in the management of its natural resources. Students gain hands-on experience in trail building; campground maintenance and renovation; noxious weed removal and planting projects. These and other projects all serve to benefit the forest and its ecosystems. It’s a great introduction for kids interested in pursuing a natural resources career.

Applicants must be prepared for hard physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain. Crew members are responsible for their own daily transportation to the Enoree District Office. Each participant must provide his/her own work boots, proper work clothes, a backpack and a daily lunch. The USDA Forest Service will provide project tools and transportation to and from project work sites each morning.

The district will choose enrollees based upon answers to application questions contained on the form. So be succinct and diligent in answering the questions. An equal number of men and women will be chosen. Applications must be submitted in “hard copy” form to USDA Forest Service, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178 by April 21, 2018. E-mails will not be accepted.

Interested persons may pick up an application from the guidance counselors at local high schools in Union, Newberry, Chester, Laurens, and Fairfield counties. The Enoree District Office will also have applications available: Enoree Ranger District, 20 Work Center Rd., Whitmire, SC 29178, telephone (803) 276-4810.

American Pickers In South Carolina

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team plan to film episodes of the American Pickers TV throughout in South Carolina during winter 2018.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique ‘picking’ on history. The show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Wolfe and Fritz are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Wolfe and Fritz have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to:

americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

facebook: @GotAPick

Neighborhood Leadership Coalition

The Neighborhood Leadership Coalition will host the following events on the following dates:

• Saturday, May 19, noon, County-wide Noon Day Prayer, Stadium, 1000 Kirby Street, Union.

• Thursday, June 7-Friday, June 8, 12:00 Noon-8 p.m., Youth Summit, Fairgrounds, 106 Fair Lane, Union.

Mission: “To build a strong coalition that will bring growth and change so leaders and citizens can mature and be responsible and accountable.

For more information, visit our website www.neighborhoodleadershipcoalition.info, email jeromebrown181@gmail.com, or call/text 864-427-5222.

Rev. Jerome Brown, CEO

Ann Stevens-Brown, Administrative Director

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• March 26, 2018 — Union County High School

• April 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 21, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

• June 11, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 25, 2018- Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

• July 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 27, 2018 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 24, 2018 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All board meetings are held at 6 p.m. and additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• April 10, 2018

• May 8, 2018 at Lockhart Power Company

• June 19, 2018 (Primary on June 12.)

• July 10, 2018

• August 14, 2018

• September 11, 2018 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 9, 2018

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

Charles Warner | The Union Times After 18 years of service, Iris Whisnant (seated) retired as the Common Pleas Deputy Clerk of the Union County Clerk of Court’s Office on March 2. In honor of her years of service, Whisnant’s colleagues in the Clerk of Court’s Office threw a retirement party for her at the Union County Courthouse on March 2. Among those attending was former Union County Clerk of Court June Miller (standing) who brought gifts for Whisnant. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_3032.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times After 18 years of service, Iris Whisnant (seated) retired as the Common Pleas Deputy Clerk of the Union County Clerk of Court’s Office on March 2. In honor of her years of service, Whisnant’s colleagues in the Clerk of Court’s Office threw a retirement party for her at the Union County Courthouse on March 2. Among those attending was former Union County Clerk of Court June Miller (standing) who brought gifts for Whisnant.