Bantams win two of six games

Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam John Stevens Trammelle prepares to send a pitch across the home plate at the Timken Sports Complex during last Friday’s game against the Christendom College Crusaders. The USC Union Bantams Baseball Team played two games against the Crusaders last Friday and emerged victorious in both. The Bantams, however, came up short Saturday and Sunday in Sumter, losing four games to the USC Sumter Fire Ants. Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam John Stevens Trammelle prepares to send a pitch across the home plate at the Timken Sports Complex during last Friday’s game against the Christendom College Crusaders. The USC Union Bantams Baseball Team played two games against the Crusaders last Friday and emerged victorious in both. The Bantams, however, came up short Saturday and Sunday in Sumter, losing four games to the USC Sumter Fire Ants. Charles Warner | The Union Times USC Union Bantams Coach Jap Worthy presents City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson with a ball from the first of two games against the Christendom College Crusaders. Thompson threw the first pitch at the first of the two games the Bantams played against the Crusaders Friday afternoon at the Timken Sports Complex. Charles Warner | The Union Times USC Union Bantams Coach Jap Worthy presents City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson with a ball from the first of two games against the Christendom College Crusaders. Thompson threw the first pitch at the first of the two games the Bantams played against the Crusaders Friday afternoon at the Timken Sports Complex. Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam Steven Joyner takes off from second base during the first of two games the USC Union Bantams Baseball Team played against the Christendom College Crusaders Friday afternoon at the Timken Sports Complex.The Bantams defeated the Crusaders in both games but fell to the USC Sumter Fire Ants in four games played on Saturday and Sunday at Sumter. Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam Steven Joyner takes off from second base during the first of two games the USC Union Bantams Baseball Team played against the Christendom College Crusaders Friday afternoon at the Timken Sports Complex.The Bantams defeated the Crusaders in both games but fell to the USC Sumter Fire Ants in four games played on Saturday and Sunday at Sumter.

UNION & SUMTER — The USC Union Bantams Baseball Team played a total of six games against two teams over the course of three days this past weekend, winning two and losing four.

On Friday, in what were their first home games of the season, the Bantams faced off against the Christendom College Crusaders from Front Royal, Virginia in two afternoon games at the Timken Sports Complex.

The Bantams prevailed in the first game 8-4 and followed that up with a 14-4 triumph in the second.

On Saturday and Sunday, however, the Bantams did not fare so well against the USC Sumter Fire Ants.

The Bantams played a total of four games at Sumter and came up short against the Fire Ants in each one.

In Saturday’s games, the Bantams lost 12-0 in the first and 10-1 in the second. The story would be much the same in Sunday’s match-ups with the Bantams falling 10-0 in the first game and 8-1 in the second.

Coach Jap Worthy said that the Fire Ants “are a powerful team. They are the best team we’ve faced so far. I think they’ll be the Region champions.”

Saturday’s and Sunday’s games were the first Region 10 games of the season.

Worthy said that in Friday’s games against the Crusaders, the hitters for the Bantams were Bantam CJ Grant, Bantam Courtland Howard, Bantam Charles Harrington, and Bantam Dez Good. He said that both Harrington and Good had triples.

The hitters for Saturday’s and Sunday’s games were Bantam Pierce Funderburk, Bantam Steve Joyner, Bantam Dalton Johnson, Bantam Andrew Caskey, and Bantam Dallas Hunnicutt.

Pitchers for the games were Bantam Christian Joplin, Bantam Andrew Caskey, Bantam Eddie Green, Bantam Aaron Blackmon, Bantam Chase McCarley, Bantam Stanley McManus, and Bantam John Stevens Trammelle.

Worthy said that the Bantams will next see action on Thursday at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. against the Limestone College Saints. He said the game, which will be played in Gaffney, is a make-up game for an earlier one that was postponed due to weather.

The Bantams will be back at home this Saturday and Sunday for a total of four games against the Florence-Darlington Technical College Stingers who Worthy said are the reigning Region 10 Champions.

Staturday’s and Sunday’s games will all be played at the Timken Sports Complex at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day.

Bantam Baseball Schedule

March

• Saturday, March 17 at 1 p.m. EDT* vs. Florence-Darlington Technical College

• Saturday, March 17 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* vs. Florence-Darlington Technical College

• Sunday, March 18 at 1 p.m. EDT* vs. Florence-Darlington Technical College

• Sunday, March 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* vs. Florence-Darlington Technical College

• Tuesday, March 20 TBA at Patrick Henry Community College

• Saturday, March 24 at 1 p.m. EDT* vs. Spartanburg Methodist

• Saturday, March 24 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* vs. Spartanburg Methodist

• Sunday, March 25 at 12 p.m. EDT* vs. Spartanburg Methodist

• Tuesday, March 27 at 5 p.m. EDT vs. Walters State Community College

• Friday, March 30 at 1 p.m. EDT* at USC Lancaster

• Friday, March 30 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* at USC Lancaster

• Saturday, March 31 at 12 p.m. EDT* at USC Lancaster

April

• Tuesday, April 3 at 3 p.m. EDT at Surry Community College

• Wednesday, April 4 at 1 p.m. EDT vs. Limestone JV

• Wednesday, April 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT vs. Limestone JV

• Saturday, April 7 at 1 p.m. EDT* at Louisburg College

• Saturday, April 7 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* at Louisburg College

• Sunday, April 8 TBA* at Louisburg College

• Tuesday, April 10 at 2 p.m. EDT* at Roane State Community College

• Tuesday, April 10 at 4 p.m. EDT* at Roane State Community College

• Saturday, April 14 at 1 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Salkehatchie

• Saturday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Salkehatchie

• Sunday, April 15 at 12 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Salkehatchie

* Conference event

Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam John Stevens Trammelle prepares to send a pitch across the home plate at the Timken Sports Complex during last Friday’s game against the Christendom College Crusaders. The USC Union Bantams Baseball Team played two games against the Crusaders last Friday and emerged victorious in both. The Bantams, however, came up short Saturday and Sunday in Sumter, losing four games to the USC Sumter Fire Ants. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_3065.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam John Stevens Trammelle prepares to send a pitch across the home plate at the Timken Sports Complex during last Friday’s game against the Christendom College Crusaders. The USC Union Bantams Baseball Team played two games against the Crusaders last Friday and emerged victorious in both. The Bantams, however, came up short Saturday and Sunday in Sumter, losing four games to the USC Sumter Fire Ants. Charles Warner | The Union Times USC Union Bantams Coach Jap Worthy presents City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson with a ball from the first of two games against the Christendom College Crusaders. Thompson threw the first pitch at the first of the two games the Bantams played against the Crusaders Friday afternoon at the Timken Sports Complex. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_3082.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times USC Union Bantams Coach Jap Worthy presents City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson with a ball from the first of two games against the Christendom College Crusaders. Thompson threw the first pitch at the first of the two games the Bantams played against the Crusaders Friday afternoon at the Timken Sports Complex. Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam Steven Joyner takes off from second base during the first of two games the USC Union Bantams Baseball Team played against the Christendom College Crusaders Friday afternoon at the Timken Sports Complex.The Bantams defeated the Crusaders in both games but fell to the USC Sumter Fire Ants in four games played on Saturday and Sunday at Sumter. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_3078.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Bantam Steven Joyner takes off from second base during the first of two games the USC Union Bantams Baseball Team played against the Christendom College Crusaders Friday afternoon at the Timken Sports Complex.The Bantams defeated the Crusaders in both games but fell to the USC Sumter Fire Ants in four games played on Saturday and Sunday at Sumter.

Defeat Crusaders, fall to Fire Ants

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.