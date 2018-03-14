Jackets do well at Invitational

Photo courtesy of the UCHS Boys Track Team Yellow Jacket Day’Vonn Briggs ran a Personal Record (PR) time of 11.45 in the 100 Meter Dash during the Redhawk Invitational at Westwood High School in Blythewood this past Saturday. Briggs is a member of the Union County High School Boys Track Team which competed in the Invitational against six other teams. Photo courtesy of the UCHS Boys Track Team Yellow Jacket Day’Vonn Briggs ran a Personal Record (PR) time of 11.45 in the 100 Meter Dash during the Redhawk Invitational at Westwood High School in Blythewood this past Saturday. Briggs is a member of the Union County High School Boys Track Team which competed in the Invitational against six other teams.

BLYTHEWOOD — The Union County High School Boys Track Team got a look at the competition facing it this season during a meet this past weekend saw a number of Yellow Jackets set new Personal Records.

In a statement released Monday, Head Girls Coach Kalan Rogers said that the UCHS Boys Track Team competed in the Redhawk Invitational at Westwood High School on Saturday, March 12 with the Yellow Jackets going up against six other teams.

“This meet was small but very competitive against 5A schools,” Rogers said. “This opened up the door to see what competition looks like for us.

“A big shout out to Junior Day’Vonn Briggs, he ran a Personal Record (PR) time of 11.45 in the 100 Meter Dash,” he said. “He also claimed second place in the high jump.”

Rogers added that during the meet “we had many different guys to beat their PR. We are moving in the right direction as a team.”

100 Meter Dash

— 11.45 PR Day’vonn Briggs — 7th (Prelims)

— 11.48 Day’vonn Briggs — 8th (Finals)

— 12.01 Aaron Parham — 14th

— 12.23 PR Ja Ruth — 16th

— 12.29 PR Antonio Smit — 18th

400 Meter Dash

— 57.68 Floyd Owens — 12th

— 59.29 PR Prescott Lindsay — 18th

— 59.82 PR Zy Glen — 20th

— 1:04.48 PR Desmond Hurbert — 24th

800 Meter Run

— 2:43.77 PR Gerald Land — 17th

— 2:48.04 Jalen Murphy — 18th

400 Meter Hurdles

— 1:16.70 Ly’Garien Still — 10th

4X100 Meter Relay

— 47.08 Relay Team — 7th

4X800 Meter Relay

— 9:56.08 SB Relay Team — 6th

High Jump

— 5-8 SB Day’vonn Briggs — 2nd

— 5-2 PR Desmond Hurbert — 7th

— 5-2 SB Ac Currenton — 7th

— 5-0 SB Jalen Murphy — 10th

Long Jump

— 18-7 Antonio Smith — 8th

— 16-10 Jalen Murphy — 14th

Triple Jump

— 38-5 SB Day’vonn Briggs — 7th

Discus

— 85-6 Jerome Henry — 11th

— 75-1 Cameron Beasley — 17th

— 74-5 Ac Currenton — 18th

— 69-7 SB Mondo Jeter — 21st

Shot Put

— 34-0 SB Ac Currenton — 10th

— 33-2 Jerome Henry — 12th

— 30-10.5 Cameron Beasley — 15th

— 27-9.5 Mondo Jeter — 20th

High School Boys Team Scores (16 Events Scored)

Team Points

1. Spartanburg — 168.5

2. Hillcrest — 151.5

3. Westwood — 149

4. Blythewood — 63

5. Swansea — 31

6. Union County — 20

7. Lexington — 19

Rogers said the Track Team will be back in action this Friday (March 16) at Byrnes High School for the “Foothills Classic.” He said the team will then see action on Saturday (March 17) at Eastside High School for the “Kevin Logan Memorial JV Meet.”

For updated information on the UCHS Track Team, Rogers said the public can “like us on Facebook at Union County Track and Field or follow us on twitter at @UCHSJACKETSTF.”

