Board votes to close Lockhart School

UNION — The Union County Board of School Trustees has voted to close Lockhart Elementary/Middle School at the end of the current school year.

During a special meeting held in the Sims Middle School Cafeteria, the board voted 8-1 this evening to approve a motion by Trustee Manning Jeter, seconded by Trustee BJ McMorris, that the last day of the 2017-2018 school year be the last day for Lockhart Elementary/Middle School.

Trustee Mike Massey voted against the motion.

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

