Games canceled due to weather

UNION COUNTY — As of 11 a.m. this morning the following games scheduled for this evening have been cancelled due to the threat of inclement weather:
• UCHS JV and Varsity Girls Soccer Teams v. Eastside (Home)
• UCHS JV Girls Softball Team v. Chapin (Timken)
• Jonesville Softball Team at Clinton
• Lockhart Softball Team v. Richard Winn (Home)
• Sims Softball Team v. Broome (Timken)
• Jonesville Baseball Team at Gaffney
Rescheduled
It was also announced this morning that the Boys Tennis Team match at Eastside has been rescheduled for Thursday (March 15) at 5 p.m.
For more about game cancellations and reschedulings and other information about the athletic teams of Union County see upcoming editions of The Union Times and visit our webpage