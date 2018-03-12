Games canceled due to weather

UNION COUNTY — As of 11 a.m. this morning the following games scheduled for this evening have been cancelled due to the threat of inclement weather:

• UCHS JV and Varsity Girls Soccer Teams v. Eastside (Home)

• UCHS JV Girls Softball Team v. Chapin (Timken)

• Jonesville Softball Team at Clinton

• Lockhart Softball Team v. Richard Winn (Home)

• Sims Softball Team v. Broome (Timken)

• Jonesville Baseball Team at Gaffney

Rescheduled

It was also announced this morning that the Boys Tennis Team match at Eastside has been rescheduled for Thursday (March 15) at 5 p.m.

For more about game cancellations and reschedulings and other information about the athletic teams of Union County see upcoming editions of The Union Times and visit our webpage

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_UCHS-YJ-8.jpg https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_web1_JEMS-logo-4.jpg https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_web1_lockhart-2-2.jpg

Tennis match rescheduled to Thursday