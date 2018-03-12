A visit from The Cat in The Hat

Photo courtesy of His Kids Academy The Cat in the Hat visited His Kids Academy (formerly Union Church of God Child Development Center) on March 1 to take part in the Academy’s “Dr. Seuss Week” program. While there, The Cat read “Jabari Jumps” by Gaia Cornwall to the children. Here The Cat poses for a picture with Mrs. Boulware and her 3K Class. Photo courtesy of His Kids Academy The Cat in the Hat visited His Kids Academy (formerly Union Church of God Child Development Center) on March 1 to take part in the Academy’s “Dr. Seuss Week” program. While there, The Cat read “Jabari Jumps” by Gaia Cornwall to the children. Here The Cat poses for a picture with Mrs. Boulware and her 3K Class. Photo courtesy of His Kids Academy The Cat in the Hat shows some of the children of His Kids Academy pages of the story “Jabari Jumps” by Gaia Cornwall that he was reading to them during his visit to the Academy on March 1. The Cat was there to take part in the Academy’s “Dr. Seuss Week” program. The Cat and the children participated in the reading of the story and everyone had a good time doing so. Photo courtesy of His Kids Academy The Cat in the Hat shows some of the children of His Kids Academy pages of the story “Jabari Jumps” by Gaia Cornwall that he was reading to them during his visit to the Academy on March 1. The Cat was there to take part in the Academy’s “Dr. Seuss Week” program. The Cat and the children participated in the reading of the story and everyone had a good time doing so. Photo courtesy of His Kids Academy The 4K Class at His Kids Academy (formerly Union Church of God Child Development Center) pose for a picture during the Academy’s “Dr. Seuss Week” program. Dr. Seuss, of course, is the beloved author of many of the greatest children’s stories ever written, the most famous of which is “The Cat in the Hat.” So it was more than appropriate that, in celebrating the life and works of Dr. Seuss, the Academy received a very special visit from The Cat in the Hat himself. Photo courtesy of His Kids Academy The 4K Class at His Kids Academy (formerly Union Church of God Child Development Center) pose for a picture during the Academy’s “Dr. Seuss Week” program. Dr. Seuss, of course, is the beloved author of many of the greatest children’s stories ever written, the most famous of which is “The Cat in the Hat.” So it was more than appropriate that, in celebrating the life and works of Dr. Seuss, the Academy received a very special visit from The Cat in the Hat himself. Photo courtesy of His Kids Academy His Kids Academy 4K Teacher Ms. Shaunte poses for picture with The Cat in the Hat during the famous feline’s visit to the Academy on March 1. The Cat visited the Academy as part of its “Dr. Seuss Week” program. Photo courtesy of His Kids Academy His Kids Academy 4K Teacher Ms. Shaunte poses for picture with The Cat in the Hat during the famous feline’s visit to the Academy on March 1. The Cat visited the Academy as part of its “Dr. Seuss Week” program.

UNION — The world’s most famous feline left his penchant for chaos at home but wore his distinctive hat and brought his fondness for fun to a local church childcare center to help the children there celebrate the birth of the author who created him.

This year is the 114th anniversary of the birth on March 2, 1904 of Theodore Suess Geisel who, under the pen name Dr. Seuss, wrote some of the most popular children’s book ever written. More than 600 million copies of his children’s books have been sold and, at the time of his death in 1991 at the age of 87, had been translated into more than 20 langugages.

The most popular character created by Seuss is, of course, the Cat in the Hat, the title character of the 1957 children’s book “The Cat in the Hat.” As depicted in the book, The Cat is tall, walks upright, is able to talk, and wears a bow tie and, of course, a hat. He is a friendly, if mischievous character who visits two children on a rainy afternoon proposing to entertain them with some games he knows. The Cat’s games, however, turn the children’s until then neat and orderly home into a chaotic mess. Mischievous as he is though, The Cat is not irresponsible, cleaning up the mess he made and leaving the children’s home as neat as it was at the beginning of the story.

Given all that, would you want The Cat to visit your home? If not your home, how about your children’s daycare center?

Well, whether you’d want a visit from The Cat in The Hat, the children at His Kids Academy did, and that’s just what they got when The Cat dropped by the academy for a visit on Thursday, March 1.

In a statement released announcing The Cat’s visit, Director Reba Bare said that The Cat visited with the children to help celebrate “Dr. Seuss Week” at the academy. She said that The Cat read the children the story “Jabari Jumps.”

Written by Gaia Cornwall, Jabari Jumps is about a little boy named Jabari who, having completed his swimming lessons and passing his swimming test, is ready to jump off the diving board at the pool. While excited about doing so, Jabari is also a little scared and the story chronicles how he, with the help of his patient and encouraging father, overcomes his fears.

Bare said that the children at the academy participated in the reading of Jabari’s story with The Cat and had a wonderful time doing so.

(Since Bare didn’t say anything about The Cat making a mess and then having to clean it up, we can safely say the fun-loving feline was apparently on his best behavior while at His Kids Academy.)

Formerly known as Union Church of God Child Development Center, His Kids Academy is located at 1115 Thompson Boulevard, Union.

In the press release, Bare says that there are a lot of exciting activities in store for the children enrolled at the academy.

“We are so thrilled about our Child Development Center and all the adventures and learning coming up for the children of Union who are attending our facility,” Bare said. “We now have a First Steps K4 class and we are now enrolling for the 2018-2019 school year. Children must be four years old on or by September 1, 2018.”

For more information about His Kids Academy and the activities it provides call 864-427-3876.

Famous feline visits His Kids Academy

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

