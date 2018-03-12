7 students named to Honor Bands

Photo courtesy of David Candler Seven students from the Union County School District were selected to take part in this year’s SC Region 3 Honor Bands. They are the most students from Union County in many years to be selected to perform with the bands. The students are (from left to right) Hunter Senn, Caroline Baron, Adeshwa Smith, Anna Rose Sawyer, Blain Estes, Jada Turner, and Daniel Kurtz. Photo courtesy of David Candler Seven students from the Union County School District were selected to take part in this year’s SC Region 3 Honor Bands. They are the most students from Union County in many years to be selected to perform with the bands. The students are (from left to right) Hunter Senn, Caroline Baron, Adeshwa Smith, Anna Rose Sawyer, Blain Estes, Jada Turner, and Daniel Kurtz. Photo courtesy of David Candler The SC Region 3 Honor Bands Clinic was held Feb. 23-24 at Nation Ford High School. Thousands of students from 10 counties including Union County auditioned to be part of the Honor Bands, but only a small number were selected. Among those selected were seven students from Union County. Performing here is the Region 3 Clinic Band. Photo courtesy of David Candler The SC Region 3 Honor Bands Clinic was held Feb. 23-24 at Nation Ford High School. Thousands of students from 10 counties including Union County auditioned to be part of the Honor Bands, but only a small number were selected. Among those selected were seven students from Union County. Performing here is the Region 3 Clinic Band. Photo courtesy of David Candler The SC Region 3 Honor Bands Clinic was held Feb. 23-24 at Nation Ford High School. Thousands of students from 10 counties including Union County auditioned to be part of the Honor Bands, but only a small number were selected. Among those selected were seven students from Union County. Performing here is the Region 3 Junior Symphonic Band. Photo courtesy of David Candler The SC Region 3 Honor Bands Clinic was held Feb. 23-24 at Nation Ford High School. Thousands of students from 10 counties including Union County auditioned to be part of the Honor Bands, but only a small number were selected. Among those selected were seven students from Union County. Performing here is the Region 3 Junior Symphonic Band. Photo courtesy of David Candler One of this year’s SC Region 3 Honor Bands performs during the SC Region 3 Honor Bands Clinic held Feb. 23-24 at Nation Ford High School. Thousands of students from 10 counties including Union County auditioned to be part of the Honor Bands, but only a small number were selected. Among those selected were seven students from Union County. The band performing here is the Region 3 Alternate Band. Photo courtesy of David Candler One of this year’s SC Region 3 Honor Bands performs during the SC Region 3 Honor Bands Clinic held Feb. 23-24 at Nation Ford High School. Thousands of students from 10 counties including Union County auditioned to be part of the Honor Bands, but only a small number were selected. Among those selected were seven students from Union County. The band performing here is the Region 3 Alternate Band.

UNION COUNTY — Seven middle school and high school students from Union County were selected to be part of a band composed of top band students from 10 South Carolina counties.

In a statement released this week, David Candler, Director of Bands for Sims Middle School and Assistant Director of Bands for Union County High School, announced that seven students from the Union County School District had successfully auditioned to become part of the SC Region 3 Honor Bands.

“Every year, thousands of students from around Region 3 (Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Newberry, Richland, Union, and York counties) audition for the SC Region 3 Honor Band,” Candler said. “Very few are actually selected and many students never pass the cut.

“We are pleased to announce that seven students from Union County scored high enough on their audition to be placed in the SC Region 3 Honor Bands,” he said. “This is the most students to make region band from Union County in many years.”

The students who made the SC Region 3 Honor Bands attend Sims Middle School and Union County High School.

Sims Middle School

• Caroline Baron

• Jada Turner

• Blain Estes

• Daniel Kurtz.

Union County High School

• Anna Rose Sawyer

• Hunter Senn

• Adeshwa Smith

Candler said the students attended the SC Region 3 Honor Bands Clinic at Nation Ford High School Feb. 23-24 and performed in concert with the other top students in the region. He praised their dedication and commitment to developing their talent that won them their places on the Honor Bands and he also praised their performance as members of the Honor Bands.

“These are some of the hardest working students in Union County and they represented Union well,” Candler said.

