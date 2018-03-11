Benefit Hunt for Ruthie Dean

Image courtesy of Down South Outdoor Supply & Feed Down South Outdoor Supply & Feed will hold a fundraiser for cancer patient Ruthie Dean on Saturday, March 24. The event will be a “PKC Non-Sanctioned Benefit Hunt” that will include a Treeing Competition and Night Hunt. Proceeds from the hunt will go to help Ruthie and her family pay for her medical treatment. Image courtesy of Down South Outdoor Supply & Feed Down South Outdoor Supply & Feed will hold a fundraiser for cancer patient Ruthie Dean on Saturday, March 24. The event will be a “PKC Non-Sanctioned Benefit Hunt” that will include a Treeing Competition and Night Hunt. Proceeds from the hunt will go to help Ruthie and her family pay for her medical treatment.

UNION COUNTY — Hunters and their hunting dogs will get to take part in a hunting competition hosted by a local business to raise funds for a young cancer patient

With help from the Union County Chapter of the Future Farmers of America, Down South Outdoor Supply & Feed will host a “PKC Non-Sanctioned Benefit Hunt” on Saturday, March 24.

A flyer advertising the event states that the hunt will include the following activities:

• A Treeing Competition at 3:30 p.m. Entry fee is $5 per dog. Half of all entry fees will be awarded to the winner.

• Night Hunt. Check-in deadline will be 6:30 p.m. Entry fee is $60 per dog. The hunt will be a two-hour cast. Return time will be 1 a.m. Half of all entry fees will be awarded to the winner.

The flyer states that PKC rules will apply with the score cards going out with the judges and cast.

It further states that dogs do not have to registered and that any and all dogs may enter.

The flyer also states that hot dogs will be on sale beginning at 12 p.m. Plates will cost $5 and include two hot dogs, chips, and a drink.

As for the purpose of the event, the flyer states that proceeds from the hunt will be donated to Ruthie Dean.

Dean is the daughter of Jeff and Courtney Dean and an 8th grade student at Sims Middle School. In September, she began suffering from a headache that lasted for four days and then, while at school, she vomited. Since she suffers from blood disorders, Ruthie’s family rushed her to the emergency room so she could receive fluids. The physician on duty ordered a CT scan which revealed a tumor the size of a golf ball in the upper left quadrant of Ruthie’s brain. The tumor and the pressure it was putting on her brain is what had caused Ruthie’s headaches and vomiting.

After the tumor was detected, Ruthie then underwent an MRI, the results of which lead her doctors to decide that the tumor had to be removed surgically. The procedure, which took four hours to complete, was performed on Sept. 22 and resulted in the successful removal of the tumor. Ruthie was subsequently able to return to school.

The pathology of the tumor, however, revealed that Ruthie has Grade 4 Glioblastoma, a particularly aggressive form of cancer that begins in the brain. As a result, Ruthie had to undergo surgery a second time as well as undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatment to fight the disease.

Since then, there has been an outpouring of support for Ruthie and her family, both in the form of prayers for her recovery and fundraisers by local churches and other groups to raise funds to help her family with the costs of her medical treatment. Those fundraisers for Ruthie and her family now include the upcoming PKC Non-Sanctioned Benefit Hunt hosted by Down South Outdoor Supply & Feed and the Union County FFA.

The Benefit Hunt will be held at Down South Outdoor Supply & Feed, 1434 Peach Orchard Road, Union.

For more information call Kyle Newton at 864-466-2087.

Image courtesy of Down South Outdoor Supply & Feed Down South Outdoor Supply & Feed will hold a fundraiser for cancer patient Ruthie Dean on Saturday, March 24. The event will be a “PKC Non-Sanctioned Benefit Hunt” that will include a Treeing Competition and Night Hunt. Proceeds from the hunt will go to help Ruthie and her family pay for her medical treatment. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Hunt-Fundraiser.jpg Image courtesy of Down South Outdoor Supply & Feed Down South Outdoor Supply & Feed will hold a fundraiser for cancer patient Ruthie Dean on Saturday, March 24. The event will be a “PKC Non-Sanctioned Benefit Hunt” that will include a Treeing Competition and Night Hunt. Proceeds from the hunt will go to help Ruthie and her family pay for her medical treatment.

Event to include Treeing Competition, Night Hunt

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.