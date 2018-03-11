‘We Are One’ Banquet a success

Donna McMurray | The Union Times Shane Williamson, President and CEO of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, was the guest speaker at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Union County’s “We Are One” Banquet this past Tuesday in the Union County High School Cafeteria. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Shane Williamson, President and CEO of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, was the guest speaker at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Union County’s “We Are One” Banquet this past Tuesday in the Union County High School Cafeteria. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union County High School Head Football Coach Bradley Adams addresses the Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Union County’s “We Are One” Banquet this past Tuesday in the Union County High School Cafeteria. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union County High School Head Football Coach Bradley Adams addresses the Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Union County’s “We Are One” Banquet this past Tuesday in the Union County High School Cafeteria. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union County Fellowship of Christian Athletes Union County Area Representative Mike Stalnaker addresses the FCA’s “We Are One” Banquet this past Tuesday in the Union County High School Cafeteria. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union County Fellowship of Christian Athletes Union County Area Representative Mike Stalnaker addresses the FCA’s “We Are One” Banquet this past Tuesday in the Union County High School Cafeteria. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Fellowship of Christian Athletes members Robert Scott, Shawn Ingle, Brian Good, and Jacob Redding received special recognition at the FCA’s “We Are One” Banquet this past Tuesday in the Union County High School Cafeteria. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Fellowship of Christian Athletes members Robert Scott, Shawn Ingle, Brian Good, and Jacob Redding received special recognition at the FCA’s “We Are One” Banquet this past Tuesday in the Union County High School Cafeteria.

UNION — The Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Union County’s “We Are One” Banquet was a success that included four FCA members honored for their service and those in attendance enjoying a pleasant evening made even more pleasant by some very polite and efficient young people.

The banquet was held Tuesday in the Union County High School Cafeteria and was a success according to FCA Union County Area Representative Mike Stalnaker.

“The banquet went very well,” Stalnaker said Thursday. “We had a great turnout.”

Stalnaker said that he heard many compliments about the young people who served as waiters and waitresses at the event.

“The Union County High School students, Sims Middle School students, and the Christian Home School Co-Op students served the food and drinks,” Stalnaker said. “They did a really good job. I heard a lot of good compliments about their politeness and promptness from the people there.”

During the banquet, Stalnaker gave an update on the FCA’s activities since he came to Union County as representative in September.

“So far I’ve been able to give away 135 Bibles,” Stalnaker said. “We have 23 certified huddles and we serve Union County High School, Sims Middle School, Jonesville Middle School, Lockhart Middle School, the Union County Volleyball Club, the Christian Home School Co-Op, and the Miracle League of Union County.”

Special Recognition

The banquet also saw FCA members Robert Scott, Shawn Ingle, Brian Good, and Jacob Redding receive special recognition for their efforts on behalf of the group.

Stalnaker said the four were recognized for helping with the devotions at the FCA huddles. He said they each prepare devotions for the huddles each week.

Scott is a Youth Pastor at Philippi Baptist Church; Ingle is a Youth Pastor at Oakbrook Community Church; Good is a senior at Union County High School; and Redding is a student in the Christian Homeschool Co-Op.

Guest Speaker

Shane Williamson, President and CEO of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes was the guest speaker and was introduced by FCA Union County Board Chairman Mike Massey.

Stalnaker thanked Williamson all the others who participated in the banquet and he also thanked its platinum, gold, and silver sponsors for making the banquet possible. The sponsors are:

Platinum

• Right Track Union County

Gold

• David Sinclair Automotive

• Mike Reeder & Associates

• Mon-Aetna Baptist Church

• Philippi Baptist Church

• Soil Reinforcement Contracts

Silver

• Adams Real Estate

• Construction Resource Group

• Dairi-O

• First Franklin Financial

• Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

