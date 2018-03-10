A Prayer for Saturday

Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Lockhart United Methodist Church is. Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Lockhart United Methodist Church is.

Read James 1:22-27

Whenever we have an opportunity, let us work for the good of all, and especially for those of the family of faith.

— Galatians 6:10 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Loving God, thank you for opportunities to help others. May we never grow weary in doing good. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: What small task might be an opportunity from God?